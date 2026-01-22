Samsung Galaxy S26 hardware revealed early – here's a glimpse of an essential add-on for the new phones

Quick Summary A magnetic Samsung power bank has leaked, supporting the theory that the Galaxy S26 will support Qi2 charging. The addition of magnetic wireless charging to the Galaxy S26 with bring the tech into the Android mainstream.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 family of phones are expected to natively support Qi2 wireless charging, with integrated magnets in the devices. And in the latest leak, a new Samsung magnetic battery pack has been revealed, giving an insight in the accessories to expect at Galaxy Unpacked in February.

There have been a couple of reports that point to Samsung adding MagSafe-style charging to the Galaxy S26 phones. The first revealed lines of code suggested faster wireless charging, with speculation that the Galaxy S26 Ultra might support Qi2 25W charging, which Samsung will call "super fast".

Then we reported that a Samsung Magnetic Wireless Charger with the product number EP-P2900 had surfaced, supporting wireless charging at up to 25W, corroborating this information.

In the latest twist of the tale, WinFuture now brings details of a magnetic battery pack, product number EB-U2500, which again uses the Qi2 standard. This will attach to the back of the new Galaxy S26 to wirelessly charge it, it's claimed.

It's also said to be a 5,000mAh battery, with the Qi2 standard meaning it will offer 15W wireless charging to devices, but also supporting 20W charging via a USB-C cable. The battery pack itself will charge at speeds up to 25W, so it won't take that long to top it up either.

(Image credit: Samsung / WinFuture)

The price for this accessory is said to be €59.90, which is about the same sort of price as you'd pay for a Belkin Power Bank offering similar features.

The addition of magnetic wireless charging will see Samsung catching up with a feature that Apple introduced to the iPhone 12 and has only recently made its way to Android. The Pixel 10 was the first device to offer Qi2.2 – the 25W version of the tech – and one of the first phones to bring magnetic charging into the mainstream for Android.

With Samsung also looking to support the standard, it's likely that many other Android phones will follow.

That's not the only upgrade that's expected: it's said that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will support 65W wired charging, moving the brand forward from the 45W that it seems to have stuck to for some time.

While many rivals, such as OnePlus, have offered much fast charging for a number of years, brands like Samsung, Google and Apple have all kept to slower speeds.