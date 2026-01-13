Samsung Galaxy S26 release date reportedly much later than thought

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S26 launch date looks set to be later than we'd expect. The model might not be here until March.

If you're patiently waiting for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 successor, your patience may soon wear thin. New reports are suggesting that the launch is being delayed, so we could have even longer to wait.

The next-gen Android phone – the Samsung Galaxy S26 range – is now expected to go on sale around mid-March. The news comes from the French outlet, Dealabs, though there's no reason to suspect that's a uniquely French decision.

If true, though, it would make it one of the latest launches for a flagship Samsung phone range in years. Recent generations have hit the shelves anywhere from the end of January to the middle of February, with the Korean outfit often one of the first to launch in the new year.

Still, it does make sense. Many voices of wisdom surrounding the tech industry have suggested that the launch event for these devices will take place towards the end of February. If we then factor in the usual week or two between the event and the release, the 11th of March seems about right.

The report also suggests that we'll see the usual three suspects unveiled. That includes the standard variant, a plus variant and the Ultra variant, which goes against earlier rumours of a name change.

If the rumours are to be believed, the new range should be pretty impressive, too. There has been talk of camera improvements, with a global shutter being offered on the model, which should make capturing fast-moving action much easier.

It's also expected to be the first range using a processor built on a 2nm process, with Samsung's Exynos 2600 chip expected to power things. Of course, there's no telling exactly where that will be the case, though, with the brand offering splitting models in different territories around the world.