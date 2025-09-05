Lenco's direct drive turntable combines minimalism with Hi-Fi credentials

Quick Summary Lenco has announced a smorgesbord of new kit at IFA 2025, including the LBT-515 direct drive turntable. This is a seemingly simple deck, but crams in features like a quartz-controlled direct drive motor, switchable preamp and Bluetooth 5.3. Also unveiled are the SPB-240BKGY stereo Hi-Fi speakers, an LS-700BK record player system, portable DAB+ radio, and more.

Lenco has taken to IFA 2025 to unveil its latest selection of audiophile level hardware, and leading that pack is the LBT-515 record player.

The LBT-515 is a direct-drive turntable with an Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge and quart-controlled drive for the most precision possible in such a minimal design.

The 515 also features anti-skating, adjustable pitch control, gold-plated connectors, a switchable preamp, and built-in RIAA equaliser. All those classic features are also supported by digital connectivity, thanks to Bluetooth 5.3 onboard.

The Lenco LBT-515 is due out in November for £580 and is surely a contender for best record player 2025.

(Image credit: Lenco)

Also revealed at IFA were the Lenco SPB-240BKGY stereo Hi-Fi speakers. These offer a total power output of 80W RMS with a built-in Class D amp plus Digital Signal Processing (DSP) for clarity even at louder volumes, Lenco claims.

You should be able to use these speakers with lots of devices thanks to a plethora of connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.3, RCA, Optical in, USB and Subwoofer Out. Included is a remote control and RCA cable, and that will all be available from November priced at £150.

(Image credit: Lenco)

For complete-setup fans, there is also a Lenco LS-700BK record player system. This is a 200W dual speaker setup with an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge running the show for the most balanced playback.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Onboard are a stereo amp, Bluetooth 5.2, digital speed display, the option of automatic speed adjustment, plus anti-shaking for the best precision playback.

The speakers are finished in hand crafted wood with a brushed aluminium casing for a fantastic minimal look. This will be available from October, priced at £700.

Also launched by Lenco at IFA were the LS-60BK all-in-one record player with speakers – out September for £150 – and PDR-034GY portable DAB+ Radio with Bluetooth. It's out now for £40.