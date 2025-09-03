EarFun claims a "world's first" for its new dual-driver buds and over-ears

Quick Summary EarFun has announced new earbuds and over-ears with a stack of features, including ANC, Auracast, LE Audio and lossless audio. According to the firm, they are also the "world's first" in their categories with such high spec for less than £100 / $100.

EarFun has announced a couple of sub-£100 audio products it claims are the "world's first" to sport dual-drivers and other high spec for the price.

The earbuds and over-ear headphones also include ANC, plus Hi-Res Audio and Auracast support.

The EarFun Air Pro 4+ buds are an updated version of the "shockingly good" Air Pro 4 pair. They come with a dual-driver design, Bluetooth 6.0 with Auracast and lossless audio, and long battery life.

The Wave Pro X headphones won't be along till later – coming in January 2026 – but they too have lossless audio, Bluetooth 6 and long battery life.

Whether you go for earbuds or over-ears, both products promise a typically EarFun combination of decent spec, good sound quality, effective ANC and a low price.

(Image credit: EarFun)

EarFun Air Pro 4+ and Wave Pro X: key features and pricing

Let's look at those specs in more detail.

The Air Pro 4+ have a dual-driver configuration that teams a balanced armature driver with a 10mm composite dynamic driver. It's housed in what EarFun calls a "nano side-fitted acoustic architecture" design that promises to deliver natural and expansive sound.

The Bluetooth chipset supports Auracast, LE Audio, aptX Lossless and Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound, plus Google Fast Pair and in-ear detection. Battery life is up to 54 hours via the charging case.

The Wave Pro X have dual-diaphragm drivers (40mm and 10mm), and the chip here is Qualcomm's flagship QCC3095. That delivers aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless, LDAC and Hi-Res Audio certification with Auracast. There's LE Audio and USB Audio, too. Battery life is a claimed 100 hours.

The EarFun Air Pro 4+ and Wave Pro X have the same price tags: £89.99 / $99.99 (about €104 / AU$186).

The earbuds launch this month, September 2025, and the over-ears will follow in January 2026.