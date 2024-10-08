These shockingly good earbuds are just £59.99 in the October Prime Day sale!

I get to test a lot of earbuds as part of this job. Like a lot of earbuds. I've had all manner of different devices on test, giving me a really wide scope of the quality available.
Recently – so recently, in fact, that I've yet to write up my findings – I've been testing the EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds. Those are on the cheaper side, with a spec sheet that begs to be noticed.
I'm a really big fan – and an even bigger one right now! That's because these buds are already 40% off in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale – just £59.99!
EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds: was £99.99, now £59.99 at Amazon
Save £40 on the EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds at Amazon. These unassuming earbuds pack in a killer spec sheet, making them one of the best value for money buys on the market today.
Don't be fooled by the slightly quirky brand name. This is a pair of earbuds with a really enviable spec sheet. These earbuds use a modern adaptive noise cancelling technology to keep your audio in check.
I've been really impressed with this on models like the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and the JBL Tour Pro 3. It feels like the next generation of earbud technology, with an unbelievably astute noise cancellation engine.
These EarFun buds are certainly in the same league, ensuring all but the loudest of sounds are rejected. They also sound great. Snapdragon Sound and aptX Lossless ensure top-tier audio is hitting your ears at all times.
The app is really easy to use, offering a range of adaptability for users. A range of EQ presets can be selected at the top. These are designed for different genres or use cases. Then, you can go deeper, with a robust 10-band equaliser offering proper fine tuning of your sound.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism