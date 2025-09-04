Technics' five-star earbuds have the blues – and they look classier than ever

Quick Summary Technics has released its AZ100 earbuds in a new colour. That sees our favourite earbuds return in a stylish blue and gold hue.

Here at T3, one product we routinely get busy testing is a good pair of wireless earbuds. As an avid fan of all things audio-driven, I'm a real advocate for them – a great pair of wireless earbuds could easily change your life.

Our current top pick is the Technics EAH-AZ100 earbuds, which wowed our reviewer with a solid all-round performance that links neat design with good battery life, great sound and solid ANC. It even took home a coveted T3 Award – this is a seriously good pair of buds.

Now, at IFA 2025, the brand has revealed a new colour option for users – and it's especially elegant. Midnight Blue is a deep blue hue, which almost looks grey in some lighting.

That morphing colour palette is best viewed under direct light, though, where things take on an almost royal blue appearance. It's really special, and looks incredibly classy – the perfect accompaniment to your Sunday best.

(Image credit: Technics)

That blue tone is neatly accented with gold-toned accents. The Technics branding appears on the lid of the case and on the back of each bud, with a yellow gold hue that marries perfectly with the blue of the case.

There's no other change on offer here, so you can expect the same quality as we've always had from these buds. Much of the sound quality talked about comes from the "magnetic-fluid driver" which the brand uses here.

As our reviewer explained, "This uses tiny chambers with magnetically active fluid inside them to anchor the driver of each earbud, allowing for beefier bass without the risk of distortion that usually comes with it."

For the discerning audiophile, then, it seems there really is no better buy. And with a stylish new colour on offer, you can get a top notch audio experience while looking your best, too.