DREO’s new heater is this winter’s must-have – and it can help you sleep better

QUICK SUMMARY DREO has debuted its winter comfort range at IFA 2025, featuring heaters, dehumidifiers and humidifiers. The new DREO Whole Room Heater 714S uses fast-heating technology to warm your home, and is near-silent when in action to help you sleep and relax.

It’s only the start of September, so you probably don’t want to be thinking about winter just yet. But DREO has just announced its new winter comfort range, featuring heaters, dehumidifiers and humidifiers which take air treatment to the next level.

The standout from the range is the DREO Whole Room Heater & Circulator 714S, which actually looks more like a fan than a heater. With 2000 watts of power, the DREO Whole Room Heater & Circulator 714S has three heating levels and three speed levels, including an eco mode that automatically selects the optimal temperature for the room you’re in.

The DREO Whole Room Heater & Circulator 714S has a round, fan-like design and an LED display at the bottom. The controls select and display the different levels, timers and horizontal and vertical oscillation selection, which is generated by wide-range 3D oscillation.

Powered by Hyperamics, the fast-heating technology delivers heat instantly and spreads widely throughout the room. It has a Shield360° safety system at the front of the heating grates, and operates at just 34dB, making it ideal for use in bedrooms and home offices to help you sleep, relax and focus better.

(Image credit: DREO)

I recently got to see the new DREO range when the brand very kindly invited me to stay at the Shard to try their latest products. As someone who’s always cold, the DREO Whole Room Heater & Circulator 714S definitely came in handy to keep me nice and toasty warm while I was sleeping – stay tuned for my upcoming review.

As the colder months approach, a dehumidifier is a must-have to help with air quality, and to dry your clothes quickly and more cost-effectively. With this in mind, DREO has debuted the Dehumidifier 512S which has a 20-litre capacity that can remove moisture all day.

At the other end of the air treatment spectrum, DREO has also announced a humidifier that helps with the humidity in your home. The DREO Humidifier 713S can reach up to 86°F in just 5 minutes and uses MistWave technology to help cleanse the air and help with your respiratory and skin health.

