VonHaus’ new smart dehumidifier keeps your home dry for just 12p an hour

QUICK SUMMARY VonHaus has launched its new 30L Dehumidifier – a powerful, energy-efficient solution for modern homes, featuring Laundry, Sleep and Auto modes. It can remove up to 30 litres of water per day whilst costing just 12p an hour to run. It's available to buy from 6th October, and is priced at £199.99 ($250) from VonHaus' online store.

VonHaus has kicked off the colder season by launching a brand new dehumidifier – the all-new VonHaus 30L Dehumidifier. It's a powerful yet energy-efficient solution designed for modern homes, and it’s packed with features to make life easier.

Featuring three different modes and smart controls, it’s one of the brand’s most advanced models yet. As autumn is the perfect time to invest in a dehumidifier, the launch couldn’t have come at a better time.

The new VonHaus dehumidifier will be available from Monday 6th October at VonHaus’ online store and will retail at £199.99 – or around $250.

(Image credit: VonHaus)

As mentioned, the dehumidifier features three versatile modes – Laundry, Sleep and Auto – so you can dry clothes, enjoy a quiet night, or let the device automatically maintain the ideal humidity level. With the ability to remove up to 30 litres of water a day whilst costing just 12p an hour to run, it’s a smart and cost-effective choice for any household.

It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Home, giving you full control with just your voice or smartphone. However, it should be noted that it's not Matter-certified, so double check you have an Alexa and Google Home ecosystem before purchasing.