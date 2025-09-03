JBL's new Tune headphones cover all bases – and price points
A whole new range of Tune headphones are here for your ears
Quick Summary
JBL has announced a selection of new headphones in its Tune range, including two over- and two on-ear options.
The new headphones are the JBL Tune 780NC and Tune 680NC with ANC, and the JBL Tune 730BT and Tune 530BT for everyday Pure Bass Sound listening. Pricing ranges from £30 to £120.
JBL has announced a series of new headphones in a refreshed Tune line-up that reveals both on-ear and over-ear options to suit a range of budgets.
The top-end JBL Tune 780NC and Tune 680NC both come with ANC – adaptive noise cancelling – as well as JBL Spatial Sound for a more premium listening experience.
There are also the JBL Tune 730BT and Tune 530BT with Pure Bass Sound, at more affordable price points.
The top-end over-ear JBL Tune 780NC headphones feature 40mm drivers and adaptive noise cancelling plus Spatial Sound. These connect using Bluetooth 6.0 and work with Google's Fast Pair and Microsoft's Swift Pair. They also feature dual beamforming microphones.
These offer up to 76 hours on a charge or 50 hours with ANC activated. Although a five minute charge will get you a further five hours listening time.
The JBL Tune 680NC are the on-ear variants featuring everything the 780 does only these have smaller 32mm drivers powering the show.
The more affordable range on the Tune line-up starts with the over-ear Tune 730BT which features a 40mm driver and JBL Pure Bass, but lacks the Spatial Sound and ANC of the top-end NC models. This does still have the Bluetooth 6.0 and fast pairing support as well as that 76 hour battery life, five minute fast charge, and dual beamforming microphones.
The Tune 530BT is the on-ear variant that's all but the same only featuring a smaller 33mm driver setup.
The JBL Tune 780NC lands in November priced at £120 alongside the Tune 680NC at £90. The JBL Tune 730BT and 730BT launch in October at £40 and £30 respectively.
Luke is a freelance writer for T3 with over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health.
