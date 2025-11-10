Apple could correct its biggest mistake, according to this iPhone Air 2 leak

Quick Summary Apple will reportedly add an ultra wide sensor to the rear camera on the next iPhone Air. The rumour comes from Digital Chat Station, which is the same source that claimed to have knowledge on the iPhone 18 Pro colours, as is an often reliable leaker.

The Apple iPhone Air was announced alongside the new iPhone 17 models back in September, offering an incredibly slim design with the same power inside as the iPhone 17 Pro models.

It’s an impressive phone, not only in terms of design, but its battery is considerably better than expected. It isn’t without its drawbacks, however – the camera being the main issue. There is just one sensor on the rear of the iPhone Air, and while it takes excellent images, it was disappointing it didn’t have the ultra wide camera of the iPhone 17, too.

Will the iPhone Air 2 come with two rear cameras?

Still, that could change for the next generation of Apple’s slimmest iPhone. According to leaker Digital Chat Station (via 9to5Mac), the iPhone Air 2 could add an ultra wide camera to the mix.

This comes after the same leaker suggested the iPhone 18 Pro models could come in purple, pink and brown colour options.

No extra detail was offered – the same was true of the colours – so for now, you are best to take this information with a pinch of salt. A second camera on the iPhone Air would have made it a superb phone though, so this is something we are keeping our fingers crossed for.

As it stands, the current iPhone Air is 5.6mm slim, which makes it slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, though it isn’t lighter at 165g. There’s plenty of power too, with the A19 Pro under the hood, while the frame is titanium so is nice and strong.

It has a 6.5-inch display, which offers all the same technology as the iPhone 17 Pro, including a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and support for refresh rates up to 120Hz. It also has the same 18-megapixel Centre Stage front camera, which is superb in use.

If the iPhone Air 2 does get an extra cam on the back, but retains the same front camera, we will be thrilled.