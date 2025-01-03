Apple Fitness+ just became a whole lot more appealing with its biggest update since launch

Apple Fitness+ is one of those hidden gems that deserves more attention, but it might not stay that way for too long. The tech giant has unveiled a host of new features and content for its subscription-based platform, designed to help you kick-start 2025 like a pro.

Launched four years ago, Fitness+ offers guided workouts, meditations, and fitness programs, all seamlessly integrated with the Apple Watch. While regular updates have kept the service fresh, this is its most comprehensive overhaul yet.

The standout addition is a progressive strength training program designed to target every major muscle group over three weeks. With 12 guided 30-minute workouts, the plan builds strength through distinct weekly focuses: Progressive Overload in week one, Time Under Tension in week two, and Dynamic Power in week three.

Kyle Ardill, Apple Fitness+ Trainer, explains, “With Three Perfect Weeks of Strength, we’ve built a complete routine to help you feel fitter, more confident, and ready to crush your New Year’s goals. Each workout builds on the last, so you feel your progress as you go.”

Peak Poses and Perfect Breathing

The new Yoga Peak Poses program offers targeted sessions focusing on single advanced poses like Dancer, Twisted Hand to Big Toe, and Crow. Each session includes a 10-minute warm-up flow followed by a 10-minute pose practice, helping users master key movements.

“Taking time to focus on peak poses is like a mini yoga retreat or private session,” says Apple Fitness+ Trainer Dice Iida-Klein. “This program builds strength, flexibility, and balance, one pose at a time.”

Fitness+ is also introducing a Breath Meditation program to manage stress, boost energy, and enhance focus. Apple Fitness+ Trainer JoAnna Hardy describes the sessions as “simple but profound practices with benefits for both mind and body.”

With Breath now a dedicated theme, Fitness+ meditations cover 12 areas, including Calm, Sleep, and Sound.

Boost Your Kudos Game

Given its popularity among Strava users in 2024, Apple Fitness+ now seamlessly integrates with the platform. Shared Fitness+ workouts on Strava will include detailed metrics like episode images, trainer names, and music genres, helping users stand out and earn more kudos.

Additionally, new and existing Strava subscribers can redeem up to three months of Fitness+ for free, and celebrated Strava athletes, such as Hellah Sidibe, will appear in Fitness+ workouts throughout the year.

New Tunes and Inspiring Walks

The popular Artist Spotlight series continues with new playlists featuring Janet Jackson (starting January 13), Coldplay (January 20), Bruno Mars (January 27), and Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show headliner Kendrick Lamar (February 3).

Time to Walk returns with new episodes from January 13, featuring actor and comedian Adam Scott, artist and producer Steve Aoki, actor and singer Tiffany Haddish, and many more, including award-winning singer Rita Ora.

“I loved recording my Time to Walk episode in the stunning LA canyons,” says Rita Ora. “I hope it gives you a few laughs and inspires you to walk, reflect, and recharge.”

Apple Fitness+ is available now as a subscription service and can be shared with up to five family members. Customers purchasing Apple Watch Series 4 or later, iPhone 11 or later, or compatible iPads and Apple TVs, receive three months of Fitness+ for free, while all new subscribers get one month at no cost. Now’s the perfect time to explore Apple Fitness+ and start 2025 with a fitness-focused bang!