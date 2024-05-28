Ultrahuman quietly adds yet more features to its smart ring

The company introduces two new features and third-party integration to the Ring Air

Ultrahuman, always on the move, has recently introduced the unique Stress Rythm feature. Now, it's adding more to its smart ring's repertoire with the innovative Dynamic Recovery, Strava integration, and Shift Work Mode.

The Oura Ring Gen 3 will soon add two new features (and is available to buy now offline at Target in the US and John Lewis in the UK), and Ultrahuman has been doubling down on its efforts to make its wearable more appealing due to the imminent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Ring this summer.

Of the new features, Dynamic Recovery is yet another that considers one of the Ultrahuman RIng Air’s most unique features, circadian rhythm. If your recovery is suboptimal, the algorithm will nudge you to take it easy and also help contextualise your markers against these actions, Ultrahuman says.

In essence, if you take actions during the day that improve your recovery – e.g., breathwork sessions, naps, etc. – your Dynamic Recovery score will improve. It’s real-time feedback on your body’s capability to take on stress, which might help athletes and others further optimise their recovery and well-being.

The Strava integration comes at the perfect time, as the social platform just announced a slew of new features rolling out this summer at Camp Strava 2024. Thanks to integration, Ring Air users will be able to “unlock real-time insights” into their health, adds Ultrahuman.

Ultrahuman app displaying Shift Work mode toggle

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Finally, Shift Work Mode is now available in the settings. Spotted on Reddit (Ultrahuman didn’t think it was worth an email, evidently), this new mode is designed to accommodate varying schedules, ensuring optimal tracking and personalised insights.

Shift work puts a lot of stress on the body; research shows it can cause acute sleep loss. It can also potentially trigger type 2 diabetes, weight gain, coronary heart disease, stroke, and cancer.

Unlike Oura, Ultrahuman doesn’t have a subscription fee (or, at least not yet). All new features are now available via the Ultrahuman app. If you can’t see them, it might be worth updating the app in the corresponding app store. For more info, head over to Ultrahuman today.

