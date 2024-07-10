Move over Ring – SwitchBot's new pan tilt security camera has arrived

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has announced the launch of its new Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 3K, an indoor security camera with 360º horizontal and 115º vertical rotation. It's also equipped with AI human recognition technology and two different ways to store footage. The SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 3K is available to buy from Amazon, starting at $69.99 / £79.99 / €79.99.

Ring made headlines back in May after releasing its first-ever integrated pan-tilt camera, the Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera. Priced at £69.99, it was a surprisingly cheap addition to the brand's existing product lineup, especially when providing full 1080p HD video and colour night vision.

Exactly two months later, SwitchBot has amped up the competition by launching its new Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 3K, an indoor camera designed to upgrade the home security experience. Whilst the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera has a slightly larger coverage, the Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 3K is equipped with AI human recognition technology and two different ways to store footage.

The SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 3K is available to buy from Amazon, starting at $69.99 / £79.99 / €79.99.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

With a 5MP lens and a high-sensitivity sensor, the Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 3K offers ultra-clear images both day and night. Its 940nm infrared light makes night vision effective without disturbing sleep, and an f1.6 aperture lens ensures clear colour even in low light conditions. SwitchBot's camera offers 360º horizontal and 115º vertical rotation removes the risk of blind spots, placing it amongst some of the best indoor security cameras on the market.

It also features automatic motion tracking and AI monitoring, meaning the camera is able to track and record movement without manual intervention, notifying users of any detected motion.

The camera can ntegrate with other SwitchBot devices, including the SwitchBot Motion Sensor for automatic tracking and recording. Users will also be able to pair it with the SwitchBot Lock and Contact Sensor to manage camera operation based on the physical presence of users.

Make sure to read about SwitchBot's new water leak detector before you go.