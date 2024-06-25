SwitchBot launches new water leak detector with impressive features

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has introduced the launch of its new Water Leak Detector for the affordable price of £17.99 ($17.99 / €21.99). The gadget is designed to offer comprehensive protection against water damage at home. It comes with an array of impressive features, including 3-in-1 functionality for water drip, water immersion and water level detection. It also has four different alarm methods to ensure users are promptly alerted.

SwitchBot has ventured away from its well-known robot vacuum cleaners and introduced the launch of its new Water Leak Detector. The gadget is designed to offer comprehensive protection against water damage at home, ensuring peace of mind for homeowners when away.

Water leak detectors have recently grown in popularity, with many brands releasing their own versions and models. IKEA launched its BADRING Water Leakage Sensor at the end of 2023 for under £10, proving to be a big hit amongst smart home enthusiasts.

The SwitchBot Water Leak Detector has an RRP of £17.99 ($17.99 / €21.99) and can be purchased from the SwitchBot website or Amazon.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

The SwitchBot Water Leak Detector also has a range of impressive features, including 3-in-1 functionality for water drip, water immersion and water level detection. It features four sensors on the top and bottom which can detect water levels as low as 0.5mm. This helps homeowners detect early warnings for various water issues, such as dripping pipes and floor immersion.

It has four different alarm methods to ensure users are promptly alerted, including a sound alarm, app notifications, email alerts and voice alerts. Users can also control the Water Leak Detector remotely, allowing them to monitor water leaks from anywhere with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The SwitchBot Water Leak Detector features an IP67 waterproof rating and can even be reused after drying if fully submerged. It's powered by two AAA batteries and will send an alert when the battery is low.

