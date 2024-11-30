7 Black Friday gift card deals you should buy – Apple, PlayStation, Google Play and more

The best Black Friday deals are still taking place over the weekend, giving you the perfect opportunity to save extra money on your Christmas shopping. One of the most popular Christmas gifts comes in the form of gift cards, and I’ve just found seven Black Friday gift card deals that you should buy in the sales.

From Apple, PlayStation, Google Play and more, you can get up to 15% off gift cards in the Black Friday sales. On some gift cards, you’ll have to use a special code to get a reward, or you’ll have to spend a certain amount at the retailer to receive a gift card in return – but I’ll explain all of that below.

Apple Gift Card: up to £160 gift cards with select purchases

In the Apple Store Shopping Event, you can get up to £160 in gift cards when you buy eligible products. This gift card deal is available on iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, iPads, HomePods and much more. These deals are available on the Apple website, Apple Store app and in stores.

Google Play Gift Card: use code GOOGLEBF24 for £5 reward

Available in £25 or £50 allowances, the Google Play Gift Card has a special offer at Amazon. When you add the gift card to your basket, enter the code GOOGLEBF24 at the checkout to receive a £5 reward. You must place an order of £40 or more to use the code.

PlayStation Gift Card: was £70 , now £59.50 at ShopTo

ShopTo has slashed prices on its PlayStation gift cards. The best deal is on the £70 gift card which is now £59.50, but you can also find deals on £10, £20 and £100 gift cards.

ODEON Gift Card: was £25 , now £21.25 at Amazon

Get 15% off the ODEON gift card at Amazon. The gift card can be used to purchase cinema tickets or food and drinks when you’re at the venue. If you have a friend or family member who loves to go to the movies, this is the perfect Christmas gift for them.

Vue Gift Card: was £25 , now £21.25 at Amazon

A similar deal is on the Vue gift card which is 15% off in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. Like the ODEON gift card, you can use it to buy film tickets, snacks and drinks, and towards VIP upgrades at the cinema. This is a physical gift card deal so you’ll receive it in the post.

Pizza Hut Gift Card: was £20 , now £16 at Amazon

The Pizza Hut gift card is now 20% off in this Black Friday deal. This gift card is only valid in Pizza Hut restaurants, and you can use it towards your main meal, snacks, desserts, sides and drinks.