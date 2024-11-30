7 Black Friday gift card deals you should buy – Apple, PlayStation, Google Play and more

The best Black Friday deals are still taking place over the weekend, giving you the perfect opportunity to save extra money on your Christmas shopping. One of the most popular Christmas gifts comes in the form of gift cards, and I’ve just found seven Black Friday gift card deals that you should buy in the sales.

From Apple, PlayStation, Google Play and more, you can get up to 15% off gift cards in the Black Friday sales. On some gift cards, you’ll have to use a special code to get a reward, or you’ll have to spend a certain amount at the retailer to receive a gift card in return – but I’ll explain all of that below.

Apple Gift Card: up to £160 gift cards with select purchases

Apple Gift Card: up to £160 gift cards with select purchases
In the Apple Store Shopping Event, you can get up to £160 in gift cards when you buy eligible products. This gift card deal is available on iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, iPads, HomePods and much more. These deals are available on the Apple website, Apple Store app and in stores.

View Deal
Google Play Gift Card: use code GOOGLEBF24 for £5 reward

Google Play Gift Card: use code GOOGLEBF24 for £5 reward
Available in £25 or £50 allowances, the Google Play Gift Card has a special offer at Amazon. When you add the gift card to your basket, enter the code GOOGLEBF24 at the checkout to receive a £5 reward. You must place an order of £40 or more to use the code.

View Deal
PlayStation Gift Card: was £70, now £59.50 at ShopTo

PlayStation Gift Card: was £70, now £59.50 at ShopTo
ShopTo has slashed prices on its PlayStation gift cards. The best deal is on the £70 gift card which is now £59.50, but you can also find deals on £10, £20 and £100 gift cards.

View Deal
ODEON Gift Card: was £25, now £21.25 at Amazon

ODEON Gift Card: was £25, now £21.25 at Amazon
Get 15% off the ODEON gift card at Amazon. The gift card can be used to purchase cinema tickets or food and drinks when you’re at the venue. If you have a friend or family member who loves to go to the movies, this is the perfect Christmas gift for them.

View Deal
Vue Gift Card: was £25, now £21.25 at Amazon

Vue Gift Card: was £25, now £21.25 at Amazon
A similar deal is on the Vue gift card which is 15% off in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. Like the ODEON gift card, you can use it to buy film tickets, snacks and drinks, and towards VIP upgrades at the cinema. This is a physical gift card deal so you’ll receive it in the post.

View Deal
Pizza Hut Gift Card: was £20, now £16 at Amazon

Pizza Hut Gift Card: was £20, now £16 at Amazon
The Pizza Hut gift card is now 20% off in this Black Friday deal. This gift card is only valid in Pizza Hut restaurants, and you can use it towards your main meal, snacks, desserts, sides and drinks.

View Deal
lastminute.com Travel Gift Card: was £100, now £85 at Amazon

lastminute.com Travel Gift Card: was £100, now £85 at Amazon
Save £15 on the lastminute.com travel gift card at Amazon. This gift card can be used towards flights, hotels, flights+hotels and train+hotel packages and bookings. Users must activate the gift card using the pin code within a month of purchase before it’s valid for 12 months.

View Deal
