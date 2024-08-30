Bose just upgraded my favourite noise-cancelling headphones with a new model

Quick Summary It's Bose's 60th anniversary, so the company has revealed special-edition 'Diamond' finishes for its QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. Buy a pair and you'll be entered into a prize draw to win a pair of actual diamond-encrusted Bose Ultra Open Earbuds – worth "nearly $9,000 [£6,820]" according to the audio-maker.

When it comes to the best headphones I've tried stacks of the top over-ear cans over the years. My current noise-cancelling favourites are the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, which are a no-brainer as the best travel headphones too.

As part of Bose's 60th anniversary celebrations, the audio-maker has just upgraded the cans with a special Diamond 60th Edition finish – which is available now for both the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and also the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

If you buy a pair then you'll be entered into a prize draw with a chance to win another very special-edition product: the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds – but in a one-off diamond-encrusted finish, which the brand says is worth "nearly $9,000".

That's a £6,820 equivalent in Sterling – which might equate to the same price as my retina surgery if I continue to stare at the above picture for too much longer. It's quite a bling prize, right? You've only got until 18 September 2024 to be in with a chance though.

But back to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones in the Diamond 60th Edition finish. As you can see from the picture top of page, this pearlescent finish gives a subtle new elegance to the headphones. Other finishes comprise Black, White Smoke and Sandstone.

Not only is there a look for everyone thanks to the new Diamond option, the sound quality is something I think everyone will love too. There's no change in that for the 60th anniversary edition, though, but with the best active noise-cancelling of portable over-ears that I can name, the Bose are true champs.

Indeed, the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones won a gong at the T3 Awards 2024 for Best Headphones. Going one further, the team awarded them the Product of the Year trophy too – as they're really that good. And now you can buy ones that shine like a diamond – although the £449.95/$429 is a little more than the now-discounted other finishes, as you can see below.