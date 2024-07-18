Major British brand reveals new headphones to take on Sony, Bose & Apple

Quick Summary British brand Dyson has revealed its first-ever dedicated headphones product: the OnTrac, priced at £499 ($499/AU$799) from its 1 August on-sale date. With active noise-cancelling (ANC) and masses of battery life (55-hours per charge), these all-new headphones feature an interchangeable design system to swap earcup/earcaps colours and finishes.

When it comes to the best headphones there are dozens upon dozens of brands fighting it out to be the best. But a major British brand has just thrown its hat into the ring: Dyson, best known for its vacuum products, has revealed its all-new OnTrac over-ear headphones.

That may not come as a total surprise, given the launch of the Dyson Zone – an unusual air-purification-plus-headphones combination – but the OnTrac focus on sound quality, longevity and personalisation with a number of standout features.

Key to the OnTrac's unique design proposition is the interchangeable earcups/earcaps (sold separately) so you can personalise the headphones to your tastes with different colours and finishes. Mix and match and there are literally thousands of possible combinations beyond the four in-box design mainstays.

Looking to solve another major consumer pain point, the Dyson OnTrac also go big on battery: cells are incorporated into cushion-like sections in the headband, distributing the weight equally, while promising a massive 55-hours of battery life per charge. That's a long innings by any measure.

That battery longevity per charge figure is quoted with the brand's active noise-cancellation (ANC) also switched on – which Dyson is claiming to be "best-in-class", given its eight microphone system and 384,000 times-per-second sample rate to cancel up to 40dB of unwanted noise – so you can rest assured that outside ambient noise isn't going to bother your listening experience.

Audio is delivered to the ears using two 40mm neodymium drivers, able to deliver a wide-ranging 6Hz-20kHz frequency range – that's a massive focus on low-end bass capability there – from those large earcups. There's no spatial audio or 360-degree sound compatibility, though, which in today's market feels like an omission.

In addition to Dyson's unique interchangeable design feature, the OnTrac feature a variety of controls: there's a physical joystick on one earcup, which is unlike anything the competition offers, while tap-based controls can also make quick adjustments. The MyDyson app, meanwhile, allows for real-time tracking for ANC adjustments, and offers a trio of custom EQ modes for your sound profile preference.

Available from 1 August 2024, the Dyson OnTrac will be priced at £499 in the UK ($499 in the US and AU$799 in Australia) – so going head-to-head with the likes of Apple's AirPod Max headphones in that regard. The earcup/earcap additions are priced at £49 each ($49/AU$79).