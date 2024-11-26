These earbuds are almost as good as my Bose and JBL units – they're just $62.99!

I'm a big lover of the best earbuds on the market. For me, investing in a quality pair is one of the best things you can do, giving a boost for just about everyone.
If you want to snag a decent pair of earbuds, there's no better time to shop than right now. The best Black Friday deals are cropping up everywhere, and can save you money on top tech products.
That's exactly what I have here. Amazon has a pair of the best budget earbuds I've used on sale, meaning you can snag them for just $62.99!
Save 30% on the Earfun Air Pro 4 at Amazon. These are some of the best value buds I've tested, making this an incredible deal.
UK folks – the deal is even better here! Save 40% on the Earfun Air Pro 4 at Amazon. These are some of the best value buds I've tested, making this an incredible deal.
That's a killer deal. I've been lucky enough to use a wide range of some of the best earbuds on the market, testing them with various different sound sources to ensure I've got a good grip on what they offer.
My daily drivers for most of this year have been the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. Those are absolutely incredible, with top marks for both sound quality and active noise cancellation.
They were dethroned more recently by the JBL Tour Pro 3. Those are easy to pass over given the focus will undoubtedly be on the Smart Charging Case, but the performance there is second to none.
What blew me away more than anything, though is the Earfun Air Pro 4. I've been testing these more recently – so recent, in fact, that my review isn't even live yet – but have been blown away with just how good they sound. The app is slightly more gamified, but still yields some serious tone sculpting potential.
The ANC is also really strong. In fact, there really is no other pair of buds at this price point which come close.
I wouldn't quite go as far as saying they're as good, but they're really close. When you factor in the price difference, it's not hard to see why these are so beloved – particularly with deals like this!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
This 77-inch LG OLED TV is the cheapest I've seen to date – and it's a 2024 model
The Black Friday big screen TV bargains continue
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This Samsung Odyssey OLED monitor deal has to be seen to be believed
49-inch, curved, ultra-wide and OLED – it doesn't get any better than this
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Bose's stylish 2024 Open Earbuds drop to lowest-ever price
Save $50 on Bose’s new Open Earbuds, a comfortable alternative to in-ear headphones
By Yasmine Crossland Published
-
I'm a retro gaming expert and this handheld is a Black Friday steal for under $50 / £50
1,000s of classic games in a Game Boy style handheld at its lowest price yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
DJI drone bundle crashes to its lowest-ever price in Amazon Black Friday deal, don’t let it fly away!
This DJI Air 3 bundle has over $300 off!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This gigantic 100-inch TV deal is so darn good I might need to buy a new house
Hisense's 100-inch QLED TV is down to just $1,599 at Best Buy
By Mike Lowe Published
-
My favourite premium gaming headset hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday
This SteelSeries headset will elevate your gaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
When is Black Friday 2024 – this Friday or next? Here's the official answer
Black Friday is on 29 November in 2024 – a week later than the year previous. But that's not stopped retailers putting on their sales...
By Mike Lowe Published