These earbuds are almost as good as my Bose and JBL units – they're just $62.99!

I'm a big lover of the best earbuds on the market. For me, investing in a quality pair is one of the best things you can do, giving a boost for just about everyone.

If you want to snag a decent pair of earbuds, there's no better time to shop than right now. The best Black Friday deals are cropping up everywhere, and can save you money on top tech products.

That's exactly what I have here. Amazon has a pair of the best budget earbuds I've used on sale, meaning you can snag them for just $62.99!

Earfun Air Pro 4: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon UK folks – the deal is even better here! Save 40% on the Earfun Air Pro 4 at Amazon. These are some of the best value buds I've tested, making this an incredible deal.

That's a killer deal. I've been lucky enough to use a wide range of some of the best earbuds on the market, testing them with various different sound sources to ensure I've got a good grip on what they offer.

My daily drivers for most of this year have been the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. Those are absolutely incredible, with top marks for both sound quality and active noise cancellation.

They were dethroned more recently by the JBL Tour Pro 3. Those are easy to pass over given the focus will undoubtedly be on the Smart Charging Case, but the performance there is second to none.

What blew me away more than anything, though is the Earfun Air Pro 4. I've been testing these more recently – so recent, in fact, that my review isn't even live yet – but have been blown away with just how good they sound. The app is slightly more gamified, but still yields some serious tone sculpting potential.

The ANC is also really strong. In fact, there really is no other pair of buds at this price point which come close.

I wouldn't quite go as far as saying they're as good, but they're really close. When you factor in the price difference, it's not hard to see why these are so beloved – particularly with deals like this!