Marshall Kilburn III speaker brings massive upgrades to the party, plus a huge battery

Marshall has announced an upgraded version of its popular Kilburn Bluetooth speaker. The Marshall Kilburn III features double the battery life of its predecessor, the Kilburn II.

As fans of the rock 'n' roll heritage brand would expect, the Kilburn III continues its design aesthetic inspired by the company's signature amps.

There are tactile control knobs on the top, while the carrying strap is lined with velvet and can be removed or reattached using the guitar strap buttons. There is also an "M" button on the top of the speaker with the controls for instant access to presets.

(Image credit: Marshall)

The speaker is water and dust resistant with an IP54 rating, so it can be used in any room in the home, including the bathroom, as well as outside. It can handle a splash of water and a bit of dirt, but it can't be dunked like some other Bluetooth speakers, so keep that in mind for any pool parties.

Inside, the Marshall Kilburn III features a stereo arrangement and it's claimed it has no blind spot, delivering 360-degree sound with well-rounded mids, crisp highs and ample bass. This is helped in part by the improved tuning and wide band drivers.

(Image credit: Marshall)

You should be able to crank it up too, with Marshall saying this speaker "has been designed so that the bass, mids, and treble adjust perfectly no matter the volume."

How long will the Marshall Kilburn III last?

Now for the best bit, the Marshall Kilburn III has a playtime of over 50-hours thanks to its huge battery, which can also be used to charge your phone when it needs a boost.

(Image credit: Marshall)

Marshall's product Manager, Hanna Wallner said: "Kilburn III represents a groundbreaking evolution in our product line, showcasing a completely reengineered acoustic design.

"We’ve enhanced its visual appeal, refined usability, and extended the playtime to over 50 hours. Kilburn III is a remarkable upgrade from the highly appreciated Kilburn II."

(Image credit: Marshall)

The Marshall Kilburn III launches globally today, 27 May, and will be available to buy from 10 June.

It comes in two colour options: Black and Brass or Cream. You can expect to pay £299.99 in the UK, $379.99 in the US, and €349 in Europe.