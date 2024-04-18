DJI's latest release charges up the world beyond drones

You might expect DJI to launch the next cutting-edge drone or action camera, but their latest reveal may shock you. DJI steps outside the sky with their new offerings: the Power 1000 and Power 500 portable power stations.

Following the recent announcement of the stunning FPV drone Avata 2, DJI's new powerful devices boast a swift full charge time of just 70 minutes, catering to both common household devices and DJI drone batteries.

"We've seen users increasingly rely on DJI drones and cameras for their adventures and creativity. With the Power series, we're answering their call for fast, sustainable power," remarked Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI.

With the Power 1000 packing a punch at 1024 Wh and the lighter Power 500 at 512 Wh, DJI ensures that power isn't a problem wherever you go, whether it's a camping trip, a day of content creation, or even a home backup battery situation.

Most importantly for pilots, fast charging extends beyond the stations themselves, as DJI offers a speedy recharge for selected drone batteries. In just around 30 minutes, creators can be back in the air, capturing stunning footage without missing a beat.

Recharging options abound, from power sockets to solar panels and even car outlets. DJI stresses the new units' safety, as demonstrated by the extensive product testing and intelligent battery management systems integrated into the units.

DJI's move into portable power stations might seem surprising at first, but once you consider it, it makes a lot of sense for the company to expand its innovation beyond the skies.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having a DJI Power station at your disposal, along with any of their drones with at least one extra battery, you can keep flying perpetually without worrying about downtime.

This allows for a smoother content creation process, one where battery issues won't be a problem anymore. Truly a dream come true for DJI creators on the go.

The Power 1000 and Power 500 are now available for order directly from DJI. DJI Power 1000 retails for £879/ €999, the DJI Power 500 for £459/ €529, and the Zignes 120W Solar Panel for £259/ €299.