DJI's Avata 2 is the pinnacle FPV drone for thrill seekers

FPV drones offer the purest piloting experience, and no FPV drones are better than DJI's Avata series. With the launch of the Avata 2, the best drone brand offers an even more immersive FPV experience, upgraded image quality, and extended flight time.

Teased last week on social media, the successor of the DJI Avata is designed to pair seamlessly with the new DJI Goggles 3 and DJI RC Motion 3.

The Goggles 3 features high-definition displays and ultra-low-latency transmission, enhancing both safety and immersion. Meanwhile, the RC Motion 3 lets pilots perform stunning aerial acrobatics with just the push of a button.

But it's not just about thrills—the Avata 2 also delivers on image quality. With an upgraded 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and an ultra-wide-angle lens, it enables aerial photography and HDR videography at up to 4k/60fps, as well as slow-motion footage at 2.7K/100fps.

Plus, with DJI's RockSteady and HorizonSteady stabilisation technologies, every video remains sharp and steady, no matter the flight manoeuvres.

Safety is ensured, thanks to features like integrated propeller guards, automatic Return to Home function, and new binocular fisheye sensors. And in case of a crash, Turtle Mode quickly gets you back in the air.

With a maximum flight time of 23 minutes and PD fast charging, the Avata 2 ensures you spend more time flying and less time waiting. Better still, with 46GB of internal storage and Wi-Fi connectivity, sharing your flights with others is easier than ever.

DJI Avata 2 is available today at DJI and most authorised third-party retailers with prices from £879 GBP/ €999, which includes the DJI Avata 2, DJI Goggles 3 and the DJI RC Motion 3.

The DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo retails for £1,049/ €1,199 EUR, also at DJI. This bundle includes the DJI Avata 2, DJI Goggles 3 and the DJI RC Motion 3, one Two-Way Charging Hub, two extra batteries, and one sling bag.