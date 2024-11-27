Live
Forget Black Friday – I'm buying these limited edition YETI products instead
While Black Friday deals dominate, these limited-edition Yeti products are stealing the spotlight, but don’t wait—thet won’t last long!
The YETI Gear Garage is back! It was one of my highlights last year during Black Friday, and I'm glad to see it's available once again. I discovered it a bit later last year, the Sunday before Cyber Monday, and I was over the whole shopping craze by then; guess what? Even though it's only Wednesday, I feel exactly the same!
YETI's Gear Garage is the brand's most exclusive event of the year, running from November 27 to December 2. This week-long celebration features daily launches of new products and the return of fan favorites, available exclusively on YETI.com.
Each morning, fresh drops go live and remain available only while supplies last—once they're gone, they're gone! Don't miss this limited-time opportunity to snag YETI's latest and greatest gear.
If you're after YETI deals, we've got those, too. Check out T3's best YETI coolers roundup to see which model is best, then head over to our best YETI sales and deals page to see which are on offer. We also have a dedicated page for the best YETI Black Friday deals.
The YETI Roadie 48 Cooler is a wheeled, tough cooler designed for on-the-go adventures. With its rotomolded construction, PermaFrost insulation, and heavy-duty wheels, it offers excellent durability and ice retention, perfect for camping trips and tailgates.
The YETI Hopper M12 Soft Backpack Cooler is built for hands-free convenience with maximum portability. Its ergonomic design makes it easy to carry, while ColdCell insulation keeps your beverages cold for extended periods. Perfect for hiking, picnics, or any outdoor adventure.
The YETI Tundra 45 Peak Condition Cooler isn’t just tough—it’s a statement. Built to withstand anything, this cooler keeps your drinks icy and your gear looking sharp. Whether you're camping or tailgating, it's the ultimate rugged companion that never compromises on style.
The YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Cooler in Big Wave Blue is for those who like their adventures cold and hands-free. It’s the cooler that carries itself, while you enjoy the view (or chase after your friends). Perfect for when you need ice-cold drinks and two free hands!
The YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler in Navy is like having a butler for your beverages – except it doesn’t talk back. With its hands-free design and ColdCell insulation, it keeps your drinks frosty while you focus on adventuring in style.
A bold sip of power
Day 1 of YETI's Gear Garage kicks off with the highly anticipated return of the Power Pink colorway! Power Pink is a vibrant, electric pink inspired by the spirit of adventure. Compared to previous pinks like Limited Edition Pink and Ice Pink, Power Pink is brighter and more saturated, with cooler undertones. This rare, limited-edition re-release brings back the fan-favorite hue across select coolers and bags, offering a unique chance to snag these coveted items while they last!