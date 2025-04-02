Surfing meets camping in this ruggedly stylish new collab from Finisterre and Snow Peak

When a British surf brand and a Japanese camping company team up, you'd be forgiven for expecting a bit of a culture clash.

But the new Finisterre x Snow Peak capsule collection makes total sense – and looks incredible too.

Both brands have carved out loyal followings by doing things differently.

Finisterre’s been flying the flag for sustainable, cold-water surf gear since 2003. Its wetsuits, fleece jackets and waterproof jackets are built to last, responsibly made, and field-tested on wild Cornish coastlines.

Snow Peak, meanwhile, is Japan’s OG outdoor label. It’s obsessed with considered design and peaceful immersion in nature. Titanium sporks? Minimalist backpacking tents? That’s Snow Peak.

Now, they’ve joined forces to create a collection that encourages you to do more with less, from packing a wetsuit on your next camping trip to waking up in a tent and diving straight into the sea.

It’s all about blending land and sea, camp and coast, and doing it with style and purpose.

Expect high-quality pieces made with low-impact materials: YULEX wetsuits, a genius 3-in-1 camping poncho that doubles as a lightweight sleeping bag, and all-black outdoor-ready staples.

Snow Peak brings titanium campsite accessories and a metallic fuchsia colour pop to balance the Finisterre monochrome.

It’s surf utility meets Japanese function – and somehow feels like it should’ve happened years ago.

Available from today, 2 April, at Finisterre and the brand's London store, with prices ranging from £16 (~$20.70/ AU$32.92) to £310 (~$401.08/ AU$637.83).

If you love good gear and getting off the grid, this collab’s for you.