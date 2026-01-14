'The future of fitness is not just synthesised but personalised': Your treadmill just got a Jurassic upgrade, thanks to iFIT

For more than 20 years, iFIT built its fitness empire on the simple promise of taking people somewhere real.

From glaciers and deserts to coastal roads and mountain passes, the NordicTrack folding treadmill or exercise bike owner turned home workouts into virtual travel experiences, sending film crews and trainers across more than 80 countries and all seven continents.

Now, that entire philosophy has changed. Instead of real landscapes, iFIT is launching a new AI-generated fitness series called Realms You Can’t Reach, replacing physical destinations with fully imagined worlds built using generative AI.

The new workouts transport users to places no camera crew could ever reach, including Ancient Rome at its peak, the lost city of Atlantis, prehistoric Dinosaur Island, floating sky cities and even the far edges of the solar system.

From filming the world to inventing it

iFIT says the shift removes the creative limits of physical production. Instead of being restricted by travel, weather, logistics and budgets, its teams can now design entire universes from scratch.

The company worked with Huge Agency to stitch together more than 100 AI-generated video segments into seamless long-form workout experiences using Google’s Veo 3 video generation engine. The process reportedly took around 9 to 10 weeks to complete.

In practical terms, it means you can now run through a living version of Ancient Rome without crowds, swim through glowing underwater ruins in Atlantis, or jog past dinosaurs (without the small inconvenience of being eaten).

Cycling through sunken cities made possible – virtually (Image credit: iFIT)

Visually, the new realms push iFIT closer to gaming and immersive entertainment than traditional fitness content.

Dinosaur Island features towering Triceratops, soaring pterosaurs and a full Jurassic-style environment. The Sky Garden realm floats above the clouds with marble cities and glowing architecture. The Solar System workout sweeps past molten planets and Saturn’s rings.

The company says the new series introduces proprietary AI scoring that analyses and grades member performance in real time, delivering personalised feedback and gamification that filmed workouts could never support.

A bold move that carries risk

iFIT built its reputation on authenticity, using real trainers and real locations.

Replacing that with synthetic worlds risks alienating users who loved the sense of real-world exploration. For some, running through Atlantis may feel thrilling, while for others, it may feel like fitness drifting too far into simulation.

There’s also a wider cultural tension. Fitness has spent years encouraging people to reconnect with nature and the outdoors. Now one of the biggest fitness platforms is asking users to leave reality behind entirely.

The future of fitness, at least according to iFIT, is not about where you train. It’s about what world you want to escape into while doing it.

Head over to iFIT for more info.