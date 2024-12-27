Rev up your metabolism and build strength in 12 minutes with this four-move bodyweight workout

The Christmas break may jam-packed with parties, family gatherings and (of course) food, but that doesn’t mean your fitness routine has to take a backseat. This high-intensity workout will help you burn calories, boost your metabolism, and maintain strength, all in under 15 minutes. That leaves you plenty of time to return to the festivities—wahoo! What's more, no gym or equipment is required— just your body and a bit of space.
You will be conquering an AMRAP— as many rounds as possible—workout, courtesy of CrossFit athlete Lauren Fisher. This AMRAP workout isn’t just good for racking up your heart rate to help burn lots of calories, but it doubles up on functional strength. It consists of multi-joint exercises that mimic movements you perform daily, such as pushing and squatting, giving you the best of both worlds—strength and cardio.
A post shared by Lauren Fisher (@laurenfisher)
A photo posted by on
For this workout, grab your phone and set your timer to 12 minutes, then work your way through the exercises and reps. The aim is to see how many rounds you can do in 12 minutes with little to no rest, so pacing yourself is key! There is a twist though; with each round, you’ll add an extra burpee. If you wanted to make it more challenging, you could even add a pair of dumbbells or a kettlebell to your squats. Lauren can do nine rounds in total, but remember, she is a CrossFit athlete. Here are your exercises:
- 1 burpee
- 10 air squats
- 10 push-ups
- 10 butterfly sit-ups
Are you looking for more short, snappy workouts to do over the festive break? Give this 11-minute HIIT workout a try next which, again, you’ll only need your bodyweight for. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something slightly longer, then this 20-minute circuit will leave you feeling stronger and fitter. Plus, the only piece of equipment you’ll need is a sturdy chair.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
7 best HBO shows in 2024: Catch up on these streaming successes
HBO had a banner year in 2024, and these are the highlights
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I’m a kitchen expert – these are the 7 kitchen trends I expect to see in 2025
From shrinking air fryers to AI cameras, here are the kitchen trends I want to see next year
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
You don't need the gym – strengthen your entire body with these 8 gentle Pilates exercises
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Build total-body strength with one resistance band, a chair and these six exercises
Can’t be bothered to gym over the festive period? Here’s a workout you can do in your living room instead
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You only need two dumbbells and these five exercises to build strength and muscle all over
Time to fit in a quick workout before the holiday hustle
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You only need a kettlebell and these six exercises to build a strong, stable core
Training your core from an upright position gives you a whole different workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Kickstart your metabolism and burn fat in 30 minutes with this five-move bodyweight workout
It'll also boost your aerobic capacity and functional strength too!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget burpees – 5 alternatives that fuel fat loss and build full-body fitness
Incase you need something that's lower-impact or simply can’t hack throwing yourself to the floor today
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Pack on upper body muscle with this six-move beginner bench workout
Forget gym machines, a bench and a pair of dumbbells can give you the gains you're after
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You only need this mat Pilates workout and 15 minutes to sculpt and strengthen your entire body
There are other ways to get fit and strong besides lifting weights and jumping
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published