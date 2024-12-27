Rev up your metabolism and build strength in 12 minutes with this four-move bodyweight workout

The Christmas break may jam-packed with parties, family gatherings and (of course) food, but that doesn’t mean your fitness routine has to take a backseat. This high-intensity workout will help you burn calories, boost your metabolism, and maintain strength, all in under 15 minutes. That leaves you plenty of time to return to the festivities—wahoo! What's more, no gym or equipment is required— just your body and a bit of space.

You will be conquering an AMRAP— as many rounds as possible—workout, courtesy of CrossFit athlete Lauren Fisher. This AMRAP workout isn’t just good for racking up your heart rate to help burn lots of calories, but it doubles up on functional strength. It consists of multi-joint exercises that mimic movements you perform daily, such as pushing and squatting, giving you the best of both worlds—strength and cardio.

For this workout, grab your phone and set your timer to 12 minutes, then work your way through the exercises and reps. The aim is to see how many rounds you can do in 12 minutes with little to no rest, so pacing yourself is key! There is a twist though; with each round, you’ll add an extra burpee. If you wanted to make it more challenging, you could even add a pair of dumbbells or a kettlebell to your squats. Lauren can do nine rounds in total, but remember, she is a CrossFit athlete. Here are your exercises:

1 burpee

10 air squats

10 push-ups

10 butterfly sit-ups

Are you looking for more short, snappy workouts to do over the festive break? Give this 11-minute HIIT workout a try next which, again, you’ll only need your bodyweight for. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something slightly longer, then this 20-minute circuit will leave you feeling stronger and fitter. Plus, the only piece of equipment you’ll need is a sturdy chair.