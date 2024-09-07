A chair and your bodyweight are all you need to burn calories and build total-body strength

If you don’t have a home gym set-up kitted out with dumbbells and kettlebells, one item we do know you’ll have is a chair. That’s all you need for this 20-minute bodyweight circuit that’ll not only develop muscle strength all over but will also help you burn a few calories in the process.
Not only can bodyweight workouts build muscle (as long as your muscles undergo enough force), but they're beneficial for everyday life too. Harvard Health says: "Most body-weight exercises work multiple muscles at once rather than training an isolated muscle or muscle group, as many exercise machines and dumbbell exercises do. Therefore, bodyweight exercises are considered more functional, using more muscles and joints at a time, engaging balance, and mimicking everyday activities." This can lead to better balance, coordination and prevent injury.
For this workout make sure you’re using a sturdy chair (or a coffee table will do) and that you’re wearing some workout shoes, as this will aid your stability. The six exercises are to be completed as a circuit, so move from one exercise to the next, resting as minimal as possible between each one, and a minute between rounds. You’re aiming for three rounds in total. Those who are more experienced may want to add some resistance into the equation, whether that be a dumbbell, water bottle, or backpack, but don't feel pressured. Here’s your workout:
- Mountain climber - 20 seconds
- Step ups - 10 reps each leg
- Tricep dip - 12 reps
- Elevated glute bridge - 12 reps
- Knee tuck - 10 reps
- Decline shoulder tap -12 reps (do this from your knees on the floor if having your feet on the chair is too hard)
If you enjoyed this minimal equipment workout, then here's another full-body chair workout for later in the week. Just make sure you're stretching after each workout to prevent DOMS. Alternatively, if you feel ready to move onto free weights, then give this PT-approved beginner full-body dumbbell workout a whirl that's great for building muscle.
