5 supplements to boost your immune system before winter arrives

As much as we don't want it admit it, it's probably safe to say the warmer days are behind us. I personally am quite relieved to say that, and not just because I'm looking forward to sleeping without one of the best fans on.

The end of summer also means it's time to start considering our health before winter arrives. Taking supplements is one way to do this, and whilst I've already shared the best supplements to take during winter, it's now time to think about boosting your immune system in preparation.

Below, I've summed up the top five supplements that will help you boost your immune system before the colder days arrive. Ranging from Vitamin D capsules to black elderberry formulations, you're bound to find a choice that works for you.

1. Bio-Kult Boosted

(Image credit: Bio-Kult)

Bio-Kult has previously taken centre stage in our best wellness supplement guide with its Bio-Kult Everyday formulation. However, Bio-Kult Boosted is specifically developed to target your immune system as well as your digestive tract, meaning it's a great option if you're looking for an all-rounder.

It's four times more powerful than Bio-Kult Everyday, featuring a multi-strain formulation that will keep you feeling well. Bio-Kult also says its ideal for for those on antibiotics, especially if you've found your immune system deteriorating as a result.

It's recommended to take one capsule daily with food, and is only suitable for adults and children over the age of 12.

Buy 30 capsules of Bio-Kult Boosted for £24.98

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Vitabiotics Ultra Vitamin D 1000IU

(Image credit: Vitabiotics)

Vitabiotics has long been considered one of the best supplement brands on the market, and its Ultra Vitamin D 1000IU formulation is a favourite of many. It mostly provides D3, the preferred form of vitamin D, and is perfect for those who have limited exposure to sunlight.

There are other options if you're looking for a higher dose, but Ultra Vitamin D 1000IU is a perfect daily supplement for keeping on top of your health.

It's recommended to take one tablet per day and swallow with water or a cold drink.

Buy 96 capsules of Vitabiotics Ultra Vitamin D 1000IU for £6.15

3. Earth's Secret Boost Complex

(Image credit: Earth's Secret)

Earth's Secret focuses mostly on natural ingredients from ethical sources, meaning its Boost Complex is made up of Hydrocurc turmeric extract and four additional herbs. It's designed to support your immune system, promote healthy digestion, and provide steady energy release throughout the day.

There are other supplement options to choose from, including Sleep Complex and Balance Complex. Choosing the subscription option can also cut the costs by 15%.

The brand recommends taking Boost first thing in the morning, and one more during the day.

Buy 60 capsules of Earth's Secret Boost Complex for £35

4. Sambucol Immuno Forte

(Image credit: Sambucol)

Having grown up taking Sambucol Immuno Forte, I can't recommend it enough. Sambucol is produced from whole, natural black elderberries, known for containing naturally occurring flavonoids which are packed with antioxidants. The formulation also contains Vitamin C and Zinc, both of which are highly regarded for their ability to support the immune system.

It's available in a liquid, capsule or effervescent tablet form, and is suitable for adults (two teaspoons daily) and children (one teaspoon daily) three years and over.

Buy 120ml of Sambucol Immuno Forte for £11.50

5. The Naked Pharmacy Immune Hero

(Image credit: The Naked Pharmacy)

The Naked Pharmacy Immune Hero is formulated with pure, plant-based bioactives, making it a next-generation supplement for immune system protection. It also contains contains Vitamin C, Zinc and an organic prebiotic, allowing it to support skin health, promote collagen formation and reduce tiredness as well. It's got it all!

Naked Pharmacy recommends two capsules a day, ideally in the morning with food.

Buy 60 capsules of The Naked Pharmacy Immune Hero for £25

Interested in more? Check out these 5 refreshing drinks that can also boost your immunity.