5 refreshing drinks that can boost your immunity in time for summer

Now that the warmer weather is here, it means summer isn't far behind. If you're like me, you'll be looking forward to all the barbecues, drinks parties and picnics, especially when it comes to all the delicious beverages on offer.

However, instead of reaching for the typical favourites, switching things up can be a strong move. Healthier drink options not only taste just as good, but could even boost your immunity as well. We've already covered 5 of the healthiest alcoholic drinks, but what about non-alcoholic?

With this in mind, we spoke to Richard Smith-Bernal from The Juice Smith. He's shared with us five drinks you have to try this summer to stay energised and fresh while boosting your immunity.

1. Hemp and cashew milk

Hemp milk and cashew milk are both excellent sources of zinc. Zinc plays a vital role in immune function because it aids in the development of cells that fight infection. Richard says, "Both these milks are rich in plant proteins and healthy fatty acids, which will help your skin, heart, and brain health."

Incorporate hemp milk or cashew milk into your daily routine by substituting either milk anytime you would normally use cow’s milk. Stir it into your immune-boosting green tea, pour it into your cereal, or simply enjoy a cool, refreshing glass on its own. Not only will this creamy, cold drink keep you hydrated and cool this summer, but you’ll be able to consume it knowing that you’re boosting your immunity!

2. Lemon ginger tea

If you are someone who enjoys a refreshing glass of iced tea on a hot summer day or a cosy cup of hot tea before bed, then you will be thrilled to learn how tea–specifically lemon ginger tea–is a natural immune booster. Not only does it contain antioxidants that fight inflammation, but lemon ginger tea is an excellent source of Vitamin C, which aids in bolstering your immune system. Ginger, in particular, helps with immunity and is also great for boosting efficiency in your digestive system.

Richard says, "Similarly, green tea contains one of the highest concentrations of immune-boosting antioxidants. Just make sure you skip the sugar to avoid counteracting the health benefits."

Whichever way you enjoy the above teas, you can sip happily, knowing you're staying hydrated while boosting your white blood cell count.

3. Blended fruit juice

Almost nothing compares to the revitalising feeling of freshly blended fruit juice on a warm summer morning. Citrus juices, for example, are packed with Vitamin C, a vital participant in protecting cells from harmful pathogens. This is why it is common to take Vitamin C tablets as a preventative measure when you start to feel a scratchy throat or have a mild cold.

Another fruit rich in Vitamin C is watermelon. Vitamin C, Vitamin A, magnesium, and arginine are all nutrients naturally found in watermelon, which help maintain a healthy immune system. If you are curious about a tasty and hydrating summer treat, Richard recommends that you try combining a medium-sized watermelon, a handful of mint leaves and half a lime.

4. Fermented drinks

Richard says, "Fermented drinks like kombucha and kefir are rich in probiotics which contribute to your overall gut health. Introducing new microbes into your gut through fermented food and drinks diversifies your gut microbiome."

Kefir is a cool, creamy, probiotic haven with a texture similar to yoghurt. It contains a bacteria called Lactobacillus kefiri and Vitamin D, which act as armour against infection and disease. You can satisfactorily sip your glass of kefir as an afternoon refresher, or you can even sprinkle some granola on top and enjoy it for a breakfast that will have both your gut and immune system in tip-top shape.

5. Water

Although it may seem obvious, water should be high on your list of go-to drinks this summer. Richard says, "Water is essential for immune function because it aids in the absorption of vitamins, antioxidants, and many other nutrients humans need for a healthy, well–maintained immune system. It helps deliver these nutrients throughout the body and is also vital for flushing toxins."

If you get bored of the taste of still water, try sugar-free sparkling water or infusing your water with citrus for an even more refreshing taste. You could also check out our 5 ways to stay hydrated that don’t involve drinking water.

