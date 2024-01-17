This superfood ingredient has twice the amount of protein than a steak

The start of a new year brings new opportunities to start afresh and try something new. Whether you're hoping to increase your fitness or start drinking less, January is a great time to start, especially if it's been on your mind for a while. However, there's one resolution that a lot more people are focusing on in 2024 than previous years, and that's to consume more protein.

It's no lie that there's a confusing amount of information surrounding how many grams of protein we should eat a day, and what protein sources are best. There also seems to be increased anxiety about consuming enough protein if you follow a vegan diet. As Veganuary is also a hugely popular New Year's resolution, it's important to quash the rumours that it's impossible to get all the nutrients you need when avoiding meat.

With this in mind, nutrition brand Verve has revealed the trending superfood ingredient that contains twice the amount of protein than a steak. This means it's a perfect vegan protein source, especially for those carrying out Veganuary. Have you guessed what it is yet? Spirulina.

What is spirulina?

Spirulina is a blue-green algae that has been classed as a superfood due to its natural nutritional content. The benefits of eating the superfood include supporting eye health and maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, and its vitamins and minerals can help your immune system, fight diseases and lower blood pressure.

Its 60% protein content has been hailed far and wide as a ‘saviour’ for those who struggle to maintain a healthy protein intake. What's more is that spirulina can contain up to 126% more protein than most meats, and findings from the USDA have revealed that 100g of spirulina contains 57g of protein as opposed to 100g of steak containing just 25g. Crazy, right?

A study by the University of Exeter exploring algae-derived proteins from spirulina and chlorella also found that they work as great alternatives to animal proteins, particularly efficient in maintaining and building muscle. This means spirulina is great companion to your gym workout, especially as its rich nutritional content makes it a healthier option than a lot of other protein powders.

