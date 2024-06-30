Zoe launches first own-brand supplement on the back of successful nutrition programme

QUICK SUMMARY Known for its successful personalised nutrition programme, Zoe has launched its first own-brand product. Daily30+ contains a blend of over 30 selected plants to introduce over 35 different types of fibre and 7000+ beneficial plant chemicals to a savoury meal in just one scoop. It's available to buy as a monthly subscription from the Zoe website, and is exclusively available in select Waitrose stores as 7-day (£10) and single serve packs (£2.25) from 17th July.

Following the launch of its hugely successful nutrition programme, Zoe is back with its first own-brand product. After conducting a variety of dietary studies, the brand has released a wholefood, plant-based supplement designed to help people better support their health.

In one study, the Zoe team found that many people struggle to make the changes necessary to improve their diet. Whilst the best personalised nutrition tests are one way to do this, they can often be an expensive and time-consuming process. Zoe's new supplement therefore encourages better dietary habits for those who struggle with time and are looking for a more affordable solution.

Daily30+ contains a blend of over 30 selected plants to introduce over 35 different types of fibre and 7000+ beneficial plant chemicals to a savoury meal in just one scoop.

Tim Spector, co-founder of Zoe comments:

"Zoe scientists have formulated Daily30+ to set a new standard for the supplements industry. We are supporting better health through encouraging dietary change to include additional plants which the gut microbiome thrives on. It’s time for a change in the way we all view and use supplements.”

The Zoe Daily30+ has been specifically formulated to help address the top dietary risks associated with poor health. There are a number of ways it can be used, including sprinkling it on a seasonal salad or adding it to a sandwich.

Zoe's Daily30+ wholefood supplement is available to buy as a monthly subscription from the Zoe website, and is exclusively available in select Waitrose stores as 7-day (£10) and single serve packs (£2.25) from 17th July.

Those who opt for the subscription service will receive a free branded tin and scoop.

