I’m a wellness expert and these are the supplements I take to stay healthy this winter

If you haven't noticed the drop in temperature recently, then I seriously envy you. Without putting a dampener on things, November is proving to be the coldest month of the year so far, and it’s only going to get worse. Yes, we can protect ourselves with the best winter coats or a nice heater , but when it comes to our health, there are extra steps we must take.

I always manage to get poorly in the winter time, and I’m lucky if it’s only once or twice. After a nasty bout of glandular fever when I was seventeen, my immune system has always been on the weaker side. It’s the reason why I began taking supplements a few years ago, and have since been figuring out the best ones for me. As a result of this, I’ve come across many different brands and formulations, and it’s this information that I’d like to share with you today. That’s why I’ve rounded up my top five supplements picks that will be sure to keep you well this winter, as they have done for me.

Before you find out, have you read what happened when I took a ginger shot for a week ? I think you should…

1. Heights Smart Supplement

(Image credit: Heights)

The Heights Smart Supplement is a a high-impact formula packed with 20 fundamental vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and healthy fats, for both the body and mind. There are a huge range of benefits that many users report seeing from day one, including improved heart health, immune system support and better mental clarity. After trying these for around two months,

Each container holds 60 capsules, which is enough for a 30-day supply. Heights suggest users take 2 capsules in the morning with a glass of water or juice, and as it’s wrapped in omega 3 fats, you can take it with or without a meal. I would just wake up and take mine with a big slug of water each morning. I loved these a lot and noticed the difference in how I was feeling about a month after taking them.

Heights has also avoided any nutrient clashes (where one nutrient inhibits the absorption of another) to ensure that each ingredient works as it should. Users can also opt into a subscription-based model, allowing the Smart Supplements to be delivered every month. These come as a monthly plan, three-month plan or 12-month plan.

The Smart Supplement is also hugely sustainable. Each of the ingredients are vegan, sustainably sourced and have the lowest carbon footprint possible - even the packaging is fully recyclable!

2. FS-GREENS

(Image credit: Free Soul)

F-S (Free Soul) Greens is a superfood powder that’s made from an advanced blend of 21 nutrient-dense greens & superfoods to support immunity, energy and digestion. FS-Greens offers the benefits of 21 different raw ingredients in one simple daily serving. I could start discussing them here but it would take all day, that’s how truly rich and wonderful the blend is. Users are advised to enjoy one teaspoon with 250ml of water.

One reason why I love the FS-Greens is because it’s specifically designed to support female wellness. Key ingredients such as KSM-66 Ashwagandha, Golden Kiwi and Maca have been added to support hormones and digestion, as well as reduce bloating. The lack of bloating was something I really noticed when taking them, especially in the afternoons.

There are two different blends, the FS-Greens Original and the FS-Greens Mango. The original blend just contained the 21 raw ingredients, leaving out any flavouring or sweeteners. This makes it taste a little earthy and can be a slight struggle to swallow, but it’s perfect if you’re looking to mix it into a smoothie or recipe. The FS-Greens Mango contains the same 21 ingredients but has an added mango flavouring. This gives it a much more enjoyable flavour, and is still 100% natural and sugar free.

3. Earths Secret Boost

(Image credit: Earths Secret)

Earths Secret is and up-and-coming supplement brand that uses award-winning ingredients help people around the world reconnect to nature. I love the ethos of this brand, especially as its supplements are completely sustainably and ethically sourced.

There are three different kinds of supplements in the collection: Calm , Sleep and Boost . I’ve love the Boost capsules which contain five energy-inducing herbs to help support the immune system, reduce inflammation, improve digestion and provide slow-releasing energy throughout the day.

I took two capsules a day as instructed, one in the morning and one in the evening. Within a week or so, there was no denying that I felt an improvement on my mood and energy levels, and I also found it a lot easier to get out of bed in the mornings. If you feel like you need an extra boost this winter, then these are a fantastic choice.

4. Bio-Kult Everyday

(Image credit: Bio-Kult )

Up next is Biokult , a firm favourite of mine when it comes to supplements. For over 30 years, the brand has studied the microbiome, working together to understand what the gut needs to help the human body work at its best. It has a wide variety of supplements, ranging from Bio-Kult Brighten to Bio-kult Infantis .

I have recently been taking the Bio-Kult Everyday , a multi-strain formulation that’s scientifically developed to target the digestive system. It contains 14 live bacterial strains to complement your gut and make your digestive system run smoothly.

I won’t like, the process of taking the supplements can be a little intense. You’re advised to take up to 4 capsules daily, and they must be alongside with food. This was a tricky to get used to at first but once I got into the rhythm, it was completely fine. I’d highly recommend these to anyone, especially if you struggle with any digestive issues, and have actually managed to get a lot of my family onto them.

5. MyOva Myoplus

(Image credit: MyOva)

Now, this supplement is a little more focused, but it’s absolutely incredible if you’re a woman who struggles with hormonal and menstrual health. Winter can often make problems like these worse due to a lack of Vitamin D and the colder weather, so supplements that help alleviate hormonal symptoms can be hugely beneficial.

As someone who struggles with this personally, MyOva ’s range of supplements have been a godsend. They are a careful balance of vitamins, minerals and nutrients, especially formulated and designed by experts. After consulting with my GP, I started religiously taking the MyOva Myoplus . I take two tablets in the morning and two tablets in the evening, and that’s just the right amount to make me feel ready to take on the day.