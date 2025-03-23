5 sleep supplements that help me achieve 8+ hours of rest every night

Did you know that nearly 3 out of 5 Brits have a disrupted sleep and 7 out of 10 wake up feeling tired? It's stats like these really highlight how challenging it can be to build a healthy sleep routine these days – especially with our busy lifestyles constantly pulling us in different directions.

I know this all too well. I used to really struggle with my sleep, and the busier my days became, the more I realised how important it was to prioritise rest. After dedicating a few months to improving my sleep, I found that a combination of things made all the difference: finding the best mattress, using a reliable sleep tracker, and surprisingly, introducing supplements into my routine.

To save you some trial and error, I've rounded up the top five supplements that have worked wonders for me over the years. From magnesium to lion's mane formulations, there's something here for everyone, and hopefully you'll find a solution that works for you.

1. Free Soul Magnesium 4-in-1

(Image credit: Free Soul)

We absolutely love Free Soul here at T3, and you’ve probably heard of the viral Free Soul Greens which even made it onto our best wellness supplements guide last year. Recently, the brand has undergone some changes, and the new Free Soul Magnesium 4-in-1 supplements are a product of that.

The formula combines three types of magnesium to ensure maximum absorption and a whole bunch of benefits, from boosting muscle function to supporting hormonal balance. However, what I really rely on are the sleep and stress-management benefits. They're essentially and all-rounder supplements designed with women in mind, but the sleep support is particularly amazing. I find myself feeling more rested every time I take them.

This blend is designed for all-day support, so it’s really up to you when to take them. However, if you’re using them for relaxation, three tablets in the evening works best.

You can grab 90 capsules of Free Soul Magnesium 4-in-1 for £12.99

2. Innermost Relax Capsules

(Image credit: Innermost)

Innermost has long been known as one of the best ssupplement brands, and its Relax Capsules are a natural go-to for stress and sleep troubles. They’re packed with adaptogenic herbs like Rhodiola Rosea and Magnesium, which help soothe the nervous system and encourage deeper relaxation. After high-pressure days or those nights when I just can’t switch off, I always rely on these to support a more restful sleep cycle.

The recommended dose is two capsules a day, right before bed. Just make sure you take them regularly to really see the results.

You can buy 60 capsules of Innermost Relax Capsules for £24.95

3. Earth’s Secret Magnesium Bisglycinate with AstraGin

(Image credit: Earth’s Secret)

Earth’s Secret’s High Absorption Magnesium with AstraGin is another great option. This award-winning formula ensures you get the most out of your magnesium to support deep, restful sleep.

If you're wondering what AstraGin is – I was too at first. It’s actually a clinically studied absorption booster that helps your body feel the magnesium benefits faster. The changes are subtle at first, but by week two or three, you’ll start to notice improved sleep quality and reduced tension.

It’s recommended to take 2-3 capsules before bed, but I’ve found that two is the sweet spot for me.

You can pick up 120 capsules of Earth’s Secret Boost Complex for £24.99

4. Mycologic Mind Flow

(Image credit: Mycologic)

Mycologic Mind Flow is the only liquid supplement in this lineup, and it’s designed to enhance cognitive performance and promote a calm state of mind. I’ve especially found that it helps me unwind before bed, especially when anxiety from the day tries to creep in.

The recommended dosage is up to 2ml per day, and you can take it whenever it suits your routine. For optimal results, the brand suggests 1ml in the morning and 1ml in the afternoon. You can even add it to your morning coffee, tea, smoothie or water – or take it straight from the dropper.

You can buy 50ml of Mycologic Mind Flow for £34.99

5. Paused.com Sleep Aid

(Image credit: Paused.com)

Paused.com offers a formulated sleep aid that’s all about helping you wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. This natural supplement features a blend of Lemon Balm, Chamomile, Montmorency Cherry, Ashwagandha and Griffonia Seed, all of which work together to encourage relaxation.

This one’s particularly helpful for those navigating perimenopause, menopause or post-menopause. Plus, it’s enriched with Vitamin E to protect cells from oxidative stress.

Just take two capsules an hour before bed with water for the best results.

You can grab 60 capsules of Paused.com Sleep Aid for £19.99.