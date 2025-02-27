Samsung could buck the foldable trend and make its next Z Flip phone bigger instead
But is bigger better?
Quick Summary
The next generation of Samsung's flip phone could be larger than the current model.
That goes against the current trend, which is designed to keep everything as small and sleek as possible.
In the current foldable phone world, the race is on to offer as little phone as possible for your money. Manufacturers are stripping away as much of the material as possible in a bid to make the slimmest, sleekest handset on the market.
The recently unveiled Oppo Find N5, for example, sits a mere 8.9mm thick when folded, and a staggering 4.2mm thick when unfolded. That's especially impressive when you consider that the previous record-holder – the Honor Magic V3 – was already as slim as most slab Android phones.
Now, a new report from Android Headlines suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 handset will buck that trend slightly. That suggests that the handset will be larger than the current Z Flip 6 model, while retaining the same thickness.
The report states an overall size of 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9mm, which will accommodate and additional 0.2-inches on the cover display and 0.1-inches on the internal display size. That should a welcome change, offering more screen real estate.
Still, it's unlikely to be a game changer. The current Motorola Razr 50 Ultra – which has been on the market for the best part of a year now – still has a larger cover display. The report suggests there won't be any major adjustments to the camera setup, either – something many users have been hoping for. The dual sensor setup is said to still consist of a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide, though they could be upgraded sensors.
The good news, though, is that the price is expected to remain the same. That will be a welcome point for prospective customers, who shouldn't need to pay through the nose for what seems like an incremental upgrade.
There's no word on exactly when to expect the handsets, though historic release schedules suggest it will probably come towards the end of the summer.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
PS Plus getting the best RPG of 2024 for free – it's PS5 Pro Enhanced too
All PS Plus subscribers are arguably getting the best game drop in the service's history this March
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The North Face reinvents one of its most iconic jackets 40 years after its landmark debut
The brand celebrates Mountain Jacket's big anniversary with a fresh 2025 collection
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 specs leak – they're pretty revealing
Don't go changing, to try to please me...
By Sam Cross Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera details leak – here's what it could offer
This might cause some disappointment
By Sam Cross Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could miss one feature users love on the Z Flip 6
It might be a deal breaker for some
By Sam Cross Published