Nothing wants to be the Nokia of smartwatches – bringing back a classic 90s concept

CMF Watch Pro 2 evokes the spirit of the Nokia 3310

CMF Watch Pro 2
(Image credit: Nothing)
Rik Henderson
By
published
Quick Summary

Nothing has revealed some new details on one of its forthcoming CMF products – this time the CMF Watch Pro 2.

It will feature interchangeable bezels, evoking memories of faceplate swapping back in the days of the Nokia 3310.

Nothing will soon unveil its latest devices under the CMF brand and, as is traditional for the company, it has revealed new details on one of those products.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 will launch in full on Monday 8 July, alongside the CMF Phone 1 and CMF Buds Pro 2, but we now know its main selling point ahead of time – and it seems the London-based firm has taken a leaf out of Nokia's book.

That's because, much like Nokia's phones of the 90s, the new, affordable smartwatch will feature interchangeable faces – you can switch up the design by swapping bezels.

Those of a certain age will remember the Nokia 3310 especially, which created a big craze of swapping the look and style of the phone by clicking new front and rear plates into place.

Nothing has confirmed, via the CMF by Nothing X feed, that the Watch Pro 2 will offer something similar. You will be able to remove and replace the bezel.

The X post is the latest in a series of teasers as we build up to Monday's launch.

We've also learned recently that the CMF Phone 1 – which will be the manufacturer's first entry-level device – will also come with some interesting design features of its own.

The rear plate can be removed, for example, using a mini screwdriver included in the box. It also features a dial on the back that can be used to attach accessories. We'll find out more about this during the launch, but it's a different idea that shows the company wants to take the aesthetic in fun new ways.

Also expected during the event are new wireless earbuds. The CMF Buds Pro 2 will feature hybrid ANC of up to 50 dB, which is an improvement over their predecessor.

It looks like all of the new devices will come in multiple colours – black, blue, light green and orange.

We'll find out for sure in just a few days.

CATEGORIES
Wearables
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸