Nothing wants to be the Nokia of smartwatches – bringing back a classic 90s concept

Quick Summary Nothing has revealed some new details on one of its forthcoming CMF products – this time the CMF Watch Pro 2. It will feature interchangeable bezels, evoking memories of faceplate swapping back in the days of the Nokia 3310.

Nothing will soon unveil its latest devices under the CMF brand and, as is traditional for the company, it has revealed new details on one of those products.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 will launch in full on Monday 8 July, alongside the CMF Phone 1 and CMF Buds Pro 2, but we now know its main selling point ahead of time – and it seems the London-based firm has taken a leaf out of Nokia's book.

That's because, much like Nokia's phones of the 90s, the new, affordable smartwatch will feature interchangeable faces – you can switch up the design by swapping bezels.

Those of a certain age will remember the Nokia 3310 especially, which created a big craze of swapping the look and style of the phone by clicking new front and rear plates into place.

Nothing has confirmed, via the CMF by Nothing X feed, that the Watch Pro 2 will offer something similar. You will be able to remove and replace the bezel.

Switching gears. Watch Pro 2, featuring interchangeable bezels, is dropping soon. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/XcfbEMFtABJuly 4, 2024

The X post is the latest in a series of teasers as we build up to Monday's launch.

We've also learned recently that the CMF Phone 1 – which will be the manufacturer's first entry-level device – will also come with some interesting design features of its own.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The rear plate can be removed, for example, using a mini screwdriver included in the box. It also features a dial on the back that can be used to attach accessories. We'll find out more about this during the launch, but it's a different idea that shows the company wants to take the aesthetic in fun new ways.

Also expected during the event are new wireless earbuds. The CMF Buds Pro 2 will feature hybrid ANC of up to 50 dB, which is an improvement over their predecessor.

It looks like all of the new devices will come in multiple colours – black, blue, light green and orange.

We'll find out for sure in just a few days.