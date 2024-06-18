Nothing reveals launch date for new phone – CMF Phone 1 to be joined by other new devices

Quick Summary
Nothing has announced that its latest phone will be fully unveiled on Monday 8 July 2024.
It'll be the first handset released under the CMF by Nothing brand and will be joined by new earbuds and a smartwatch.
Nothing has officially confirmed the launch date and time for its new handset – an affordable smartphone released under the CMF by Nothing brand.
The CMF Phone 1 will be fully unveiled on Monday 8 July 2024 at 10am BST. Surprisingly, we'll also be getting new earbuds and a second-gen smartwatch in the form of the CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2.
The launch placeholder / invite doesn't give much away, nor does a post on the official CMF website. You can see some elements of the wheel design we've seen in company teases in the last couple of weeks, plus a number of leaks, but that's about it.
You can also sign up using your email address on the site to be informed when the launch is taking place – and presumably everything about the products when they are revealed.
We'll also be bringing you the latest on the build up too.
As well as a few cheeky tweets from the brand itself, we've learned a few things about the entry-level CMF Phone 1 in the last little while.
As well as the wheel design, which is thought to be a volume rocker, the phone will reportedly be similar to the Nothing Phone (2a) in many of its specs.
It is claimed to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, backed up by a 6 + 2GB RAM combo. There should be 128GB of storage on board.
The display will be 6.7-inch and AMOLED, it is said, with a 120Hz refresh rate. An in-display fingerprint scanner will be available for bio-security, and the handset will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery.
Two 50-megapixel cameras are rumoured for the rear, while the front could have a 16-megapixel snapper.
It will come in a variety of colours, allegedly – orange, black, green and blue.
Perhaps most excitingly, leaked pricing suggests it could be as cheap as £170 on launch. We only have a few weeks to find out for sure.