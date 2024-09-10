The best AI feature I've seen this week didn't come from Apple Intelligence

It's been a busy few days for tech fans. After the variety and glamour of IFA 2024, last night treated us to a host of new products.

First, we had Apple's launch event. That saw them unveil a wide range of new products, including their new iPhone 16 range.

Sat alongside that, Huawei unveiled its Mate XT Extraordinary Master. In what is arguably the most impressive step forward since we first started folding phones in half, this handset utilises a tri-fold design.

Of course, throughout all of this, there's also been a lot of talk about AI. It's no secret that promise of AI integration is everywhere right now, as investors scramble to throw money at anything which could take off with the next wave of tech.

You might expect the best of that to come from Apple. After all, they're one of the biggest companies on the face of the planet – let alone just the tech industry. Instead, their Apple Intelligence offering still left much to be desired, fuelling restlessness among their fans.

Instead, the best AI-powered feature I've seen this week came from Honor. The brand had a packed session at IFA unveiled new products including the Honor Magic V3 and the Honor Magicbook Art 14.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

After all of that, though, they weren't finished. As part of a keynote speech on Friday 6th of September, the brand unveiled a new feature called AI Deepfake Detection. That analyses videos, photos and video calls on the screen, and offers a warning prompt when the system detects a potential bad actor.

Seeing it in use was simply extraordinary. Once you're engaged with some of the content in question, a small pop-up asks if you'd like to scan the face. Then, in real time, you'll see a wave of sparkles over the screen, which aim to detect pixel and lighting inconsistencies associated with deepfake technology. If the system detects something out of place, it will notify you with a warning pop-up.

That is, quite frankly, brilliant. For years, people have bemoaned the rising tide of AI. That negativity is largely created because of fears surrounding the potential dangers of AI – such as deepfake technology. By using these devices and technologies to fight such dangers, users can enjoy more peace of mind when using their handsets.

We'll have to wait until it arrives to test it further – but fortunately that won't be too long! The brand confirmed that the feature will launch alongside its Honor Magic 7 handset, which is expected in early 2025.