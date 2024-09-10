Forget the iPhone 16 – Huawei just launched one of the most revolutionary phones ever

Quick Summary
Huawei has just launched its three-way foldable phone.
That's the first product of its kind in the world.
Last night, at the Apple launch event, the Cupertino-based company unveiled a range of new products. But chief among them was the new iPhone 16 range.
With a new design which looks reminiscent of the iPhone 5C – and a new Capture button for photography lovers – the device represents the pinnacle of current technology for the brand.
But there was an even more exciting release overnight, which looks set to be a much more significant technological feat. Dubbed the Huawei Mate XT Extraordinary Master, this is the tri-fold design which we've seen leaked in recent weeks.
That's the first three-way foldable phone to hit the market. While the current crop of handsets utilise a single hinge to open out like a book, this Huawei handset folds like a Z-shape. That enables users to trade between a regular phone-sized device and a tablet as needed.
The handset sits just 12.8mm thick when folded down to a single-screen setup – certainly impressive given the two extra displays hidden inside of that – and as slim as 3.6mm when unfolded. That's absolutely tiny, and should make this a really comfortable hold in it's widest setting.
You'll even find a whopping 5,600mAh battery inside. That's comprised of a trio of smaller cells, each located in the segments of the folding chassis.
It's no slouch in the camera department, either. A triple rear-camera array includes a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide and a 12MP periscope telephoto. That offers a 5.5x optical zoom, with a 50x digital zoom to boot.
There is, of course, one slight sticking point. Priced from 19,999 yuan (approx. £2,145; $2,800; AU$4,200) it's not cheap. That's even before we get into conversion prices – and the fact that Huawei still can't make use of any Google apps or the Android operating system.
Still, it's a killer leap forward in the technology space, and one which should be celebrated.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
