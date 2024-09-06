Honor's new laptop is a MacBook Air killer thanks to one neat privacy feature

Quick Summary Honor just launched its latest laptop – and it could be a MacBook killer. The Magicbook Art 14 has one feature in particular which is absolutely brilliant for privacy-concerned individuals.

It's been a busy 24 hours for Honor. Live from IFA 2024, the brand has been hard at work unveiling its latest and greatest products.

That includes the Honor Magic V3, which is the slimmest foldable phone in the world. In an interview with brand CEO, George Zhao, I also learned of an impending global flip phone launch from the brand.

But there's another release which has gone slightly more under the radar. The Honor Magicbook Art 14 is the latest laptop from the brand – and it packs in one killer feature which could stand it above devices like the Apple MacBook Air.

The Art 14 utilises a removable magnetic camera module. That allows users to engage the camera when needed, but without having to lose screen real estate to bezels or a notch. That results in a whopping 97% screen-to-body ratio.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

It's not just a pursuit of beauty, though. The camera can be mounted towards the user, as standard, but it can also be mounted the other way around. That enables users to show what is behind their device, similar to how you might use the rear camera on your phone.

What I love more than anything, though, is the security aspect. When you're not using the camera, you simply pull it off and pop it back into a dedicated slot in the chassis. It uses a push-push system which locks it in place, ensuring a safe fit.

That also means that there is no camera on the device unless you choose to put one there. That's a big deal. Many people have increasing concerns over their privacy and security, and this design enables users to enjoy peace of mind when they don't have the camera module enabled.

It's a brilliant piece of innovation. Coupled with a decent spec sheet across the board – it's just 10mm thick and weighs around 1kg – this could be a really popular choice for those concerned with their privacy and security.