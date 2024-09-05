Honor is preparing for a global flip phone launch, says CEO

IFA 2024 is currently taking place live in Berlin, bringing the greatest new tech to the fore. We've already seen a wide range of new products unveiled on the floor, from snazzy phones to home tech and a whole lot more.

Chief among them is Honor. They've just unveiled their Honor Magic V3 – a foldable phone with an absolutely killer spec sheet – alongside a range of other devices.

That book-style foldable handset is the only style Honor offers in the global market – but that could all be set to change. Out at the show, I sat down for a chat with Honor CEO, George Zhao, who confirmed that there are internal preparations being made to bring a flip phone to a global audience.

He wasn't able to confirm any other details – there's no word, even, of whether the current Honor Magic V Flip is the culprit, or if a potential second generation handset would be more likely.

Still, it's fantastic news for foldable phone lovers. Having spent time with both the Honor Magic V2 and the Honor Magic V3, I'm a big fan of the way Honor makes these devices. The brand crafts sublime handsets, with spec sheets that defy belief.

While I haven't had a chance to get hands on with the Magic V Flip, I can only assume that same ethos has been carried into that handset. If so, that will be fantastic, too.

For most prospective users, a flip phone is a more appealing entry point. They're generally more cost effective, with a price that stays competitive with bar phones. They're also more compact, which is a benefit for most people.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The market is fierce with competition right now, too. We've got the usual suspects like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, as well as handsets like the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.

If Honor can do to the flip phone industry what they have done to the book-style foldable industry, the results will be fantastic for us as users.