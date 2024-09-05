Honor is preparing for a global flip phone launch, says CEO

IFA 2024 is currently taking place live in Berlin, bringing the greatest new tech to the fore. We've already seen a wide range of new products unveiled on the floor, from snazzy phones to home tech and a whole lot more.
Chief among them is Honor. They've just unveiled their Honor Magic V3 – a foldable phone with an absolutely killer spec sheet – alongside a range of other devices.
That book-style foldable handset is the only style Honor offers in the global market – but that could all be set to change. Out at the show, I sat down for a chat with Honor CEO, George Zhao, who confirmed that there are internal preparations being made to bring a flip phone to a global audience.
He wasn't able to confirm any other details – there's no word, even, of whether the current Honor Magic V Flip is the culprit, or if a potential second generation handset would be more likely.
Still, it's fantastic news for foldable phone lovers. Having spent time with both the Honor Magic V2 and the Honor Magic V3, I'm a big fan of the way Honor makes these devices. The brand crafts sublime handsets, with spec sheets that defy belief.
@t3dotcom ♬ original sound - T3
While I haven't had a chance to get hands on with the Magic V Flip, I can only assume that same ethos has been carried into that handset. If so, that will be fantastic, too.
For most prospective users, a flip phone is a more appealing entry point. They're generally more cost effective, with a price that stays competitive with bar phones. They're also more compact, which is a benefit for most people.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The market is fierce with competition right now, too. We've got the usual suspects like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, as well as handsets like the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.
If Honor can do to the flip phone industry what they have done to the book-style foldable industry, the results will be fantastic for us as users.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
-
-
You only need two dumbbells and this ‘giant-set’ workout to score big upper body gains
Get ready for an INSANE pump
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Roborock knocks it out of the park with a new smarter and very slimline robo vac
With a beefed up set of features and functions the slinky Roborock Qrevo Slim robo vac should be a big hit
By Rob Clymo Published
-
This could be the new flip phone that Samsung fears the most
The Honor Magic V Flip has launched and it looks like a serious contender
By Rik Henderson Published
-
A new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip rival could be coming with a unique design twist
There could be a new folding phone challenger waiting in the wings
By Chris Hall Published