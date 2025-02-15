What you're looking at above is a would-be image of the OnePlus Open 2. Okay, okay, so it's not really – it's actually the Oppo Find N5. Which, for all intents and purposes, is assumed to be exactly the same phone, save for maybe some internal memory and, but of course, the visible branding and, presumably, finish options.

However, just this week, via OnePlus' community forums, the brand suddenly announced its cancellation of the OnePlus Open 2 – or, to be precise, according to Vale G, OnePlus Open' Product Manager, that "we [OnePlus] have made the decision not to release a foldable this year [2025]".

But I think that's actually a good decision – and that's coming from someone who heartfelt loved the original OnePlus Open. I tried out the Open Apex Edition, too, which was even more alluring (despite its high price) thanks to its faux-leather finish, as you can see from my gallery of shots below.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

So, in some respects, I'm disappointed that there's no follow-up to those devices imminently – the sort of foldable that could take it to the Samsung and Google party. So why am I calling it a good decision by OnePlus?

OnePlus was part of the BBK Electronics umbrella. As was Oppo. And Vivo. I say 'was', because BBK disbanded in late 2023 to avoid various potential regulatory issues that have struck other Chinese conglomerates – just look at Huawei and Honor, for example – and the brands are now individual entities.

But those brands' identities, while officially separate, are borne of the same parents, they share some of the same blood – and that's why products across the brands have, at times, been so similar that it's been questionable as to why two products exist when only one would be needed.

That would have been the situation with the OnePlus Open 2 – it'd have been a later arrival than the international Oppo launch, living in the Find N5's shadow (pictured below, ahead of its 20 February launch), and having a whole lot more to prove.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Sure, the brand recognition of OnePlus is stronger in the UK than Oppo's current standing, but if the two can yet carve out their respective positions more succinctly – which will be more easily accomplished by ranging very different products. Such as the best folding phones.

Besides, Vale G didn't say OnePlus was sacking off foldables altogether. He's only referring to the company's 2025 plans, meaning something bigger and bolder could be on the cards for 2026 – or beyond. We'll just have to wait and see.

Until then, however, we've got Oppo to look forward to. I've got the phone, which I'm using as my daily handset, and can reveal more about the world's thinnest foldable come the 20 February launch event. Needless to say, the various small nuggets of information that Oppo has already released prove what an engineering marvel it is – and OnePlus needn't be hanging off the wings of that trying to scrape together its own success.