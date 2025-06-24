Sometimes, when you're reviewing a big new tech launch, you can just tell without needing to think about it too much that it's going to become part of your default setup. Whether that means something that you'll use every day, or simply something that will completely replace an older device that you've been using, it's always a good sign.

That's how I felt about the Sony WH-1000XM6 when I got them in my hands in May, and they've so far made good on that early promise. Where I had been using the excellent Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless as my standard over-ear headphones pick for about three years, I've got a new favourite, and Sony's on top.

The XM6s basically do everything right, and the really key thing is that they sound phenomenal, obviously. The noise-cancelling, though, is on another level from the Sennheiser experience I'd grown used to (and I'm sure there's a Momentum 5 on the way to challenge that).

Right from the start, the thing that stood out most about the XM6s, though, is that they visibly walk back a big mistake that Sony made with the XM5. Those last-gen headphones didn't have a proper folding mechanism, which was a regular obstacle for everyday use and storage. The XM6 brings it back, and that means you can fold them up into a much smaller case for packing.

That folding design doesn't mean they skimp on cushioning, though, which is key. You don't always end up using your most high-fidelity device the most, after all – it needs to be comfortable and easy to use. The fact that I know I can wear the XM6s for hours at a time without discomfort is a huge advert for them, frankly.

Still, there's no point acting like everything is literally perfect – I have one small issue with the XM6s, which has taken me a little by surprise. My review sample is in the nice blue colour option, but the fabric of the ear cushions, a soft synthetic leatherette, noticeably picks up grease marks from skin oil after extended use.

This is by no means a major deal, but if I were advising someone on an XM6 purchase, it's enough to make me recommend the black version, which I suspect would hide those marks way better. I don't use over-ear headphones for exercise, but it would also make me more hesitant there, given the sweat factor.

Overall, though, that tiny duff note hasn't taken the shine off these excellent headphones, and I expect to be using them for years to come. They're brilliantly-built and sound terrific, with ANC that other brands must envy.