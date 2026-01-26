Tapo quietly unveils new security camera, and it proves that stacked cameras are here to stay

QUICK SUMMARY Tapo has unveiled its new C545D security camera, an outdoor dual lens camera that’s priced at £119.99. The Tapo C545D has 2K resolution, night vision, and smart detection features, plus it comes as a subscription-free option.

Tapo has just quietly announced its new C545D security camera , and it looks like stacked cameras are here to stay. Taking inspiration from Eufy and Wyze, the Tapo C545D has two lenses stacked atop one another to monitor two separate areas – and the price is cheaper than you’d think.

A new security camera trend that’s taking over the smart home space is dual lens cameras. While a single lens still offers good monitoring and views, they can’t always see everything and may have the occasional blind spot, so brands have started to develop dual lens or stacked cameras, like the Wyze Duo Cam Pan .

Now, Tapo has made its own dual lens camera, and it looks seriously impressive. The Tapo C545D 2K Outdoor Dual Lens Pan/Tilt Security Camera has two lenses, with a large main camera at the bottom and a smaller lens on the top. Both cameras had 2K HD resolution, and means you can look at two separate areas at the same time.

In terms of coverage, the Tapo C545D has an overall 165° field of vision, and a 6mm telephoto pan/tilt lens. How it works is the fixed lens of the Tapo C545D detects events, and the pan/tilt lens will track and zoom in on the movement. Using the Tapo app, users can also select an area within the view for the pan/tilt camera to follow and focus on.

(Image credit: Tapo)

As an outdoor security camera, the Tapo C545D is weather resistant, and comes with smart night vision which you can customise. Users can use full colour night vision with spotlights, black-and-white or Tapo’s Smart Mode which uses AI light detection to offer clarity throughout the day and night.

Other features include two-way audio, Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings compatibility, and AI detection and notifications. Like other smart security brands, including Ring and Blink, Tapo’s AI notifications will only alert you when it detects people, pets and vehicles so you’re not sent false or annoying alerts.

The Tapo C545D is available to buy now for £119.99 at Tapo . It comes as a no subscription fee option if you choose local 512GB microSD card storage or Tapo Care’s cloud storage which will come as an ongoing cost.