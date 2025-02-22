Netflix's huge series is back with a sexy twist in newest trailer

Bridgerton has become a genuine juggernaut for Netflix (itself one of the biggest and best streaming services), with each season seeming to make a bigger splash than the last, and its fourth season is now being filmed. That has let Netflix put together a quick behind-the-scenes sizzle reel including a look at what looks like a quite enchanting masquerade ball.

This time around, we'll be getting a love story even more mischievous and flirtatious than before (which is saying something), as masks and mysterious identities will be central to the season's plot. Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) is in the spotlight as the eligible bachelor in question.

Bridgerton Season 4 | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

His love interest? That'll be Sophie Baek, a maid with a secret about her past, played by series newcomer Yerin Ha – and now we've got a proper look at the two of them in action, albeit with cameras in the foreground and people buzzing around fixing costumes and makeup.

Since this is just a sneak peek, after all, there's no formal trailer here and plenty of looks at actors relaxing between takes or performing a bit more of a promotional role than usual. Still, it's clear that the masked ball will be quite a production, with dozens of dancers in dresses, masks and wigs that look as extroverted as they do extravagant.

With a maid for a love interest, expect this season to be a little more closely tied to class debates in a world that often steers fairly well clear of social realism. Sophie's going to have to face down some barriers around her status that simply haven't applied to many of the other Bridgerton characters, after all.

It all sets the scene for a super memorable sequence, in which we can expect Sophie to defiantly disguise herself to attend a ball that she normally wouldn't get into, and make herself known to Benedict – precipitating a whirlwind love affair. It's typical Bridgerton, and takes the third novel in the sequence as its direct inspiration, for anyone reading along with the series.

This all leaves us with one big unknown, though – when the show will actually arrive. Netflix isn't saying anything at this stage, and a 2025 release date feels more than a little optimistic, although it's far from impossible. The series has had rapid turnarounds before, so perhaps this calendar year it still a possibility.

