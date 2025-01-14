OMEGA puts the moon on your wrist with its new Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite

OMEGA adds two new Moonphase Meteorite watches to its Speedmaster line-up

OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite
(Image credit: OMEGA)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published
in News
QUICK SUMMARY

OMEGA has debuted its new Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite watch.

Available in two different finishes, the timepiece displays lunar cycles and has a textured dial, inspired by the surface of a meteorite.

OMEGA has just released its latest space-inspired watch, the Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite. Available in two different colours and finishes, the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite puts the moon on your wrist, with its textured iron meteor material and lunar cycles display.

The OMEGA Speedmaster has a rich history as the first watch to visit the moon, and it even helped save the Apollo 13 space mission. This latest edition of the OMEGA Speedmaster has to be one of my favourites yet, mainly due to its meteor-inspired dial and moon icons that sit on one of the chronograph counters.

Measuring 43mm, the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite is made of iron meteorite on the dial, giving it a scratched, rock-like texture and appearance. It has ribbon-like flecks running across the dial which is unique to each timepiece, and you can choose between black PVD or galvanic grey colouring.

Personally, the grey version of the watch is my favourite as it makes the details of the iron meteorite stand out more prominently. The galvanic grey coated edition of the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite also has blue accents, including the bezel, counters, hands and hour markings, although the black PVD version looks more classic with its black and silver colouring.

OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite

(Image credit: OMEGA)

The OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite is powered by OMEGA’s manual-winding Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9914, a brand new movement. It can be seen through the sapphire crystal caseback, and is what helps power the lunar cycles display that sits at the six o’clock position.

Within the six o’clock counter is a Moonphase indication that shows off two cabochon moons that have been crafted in moon meteorite. The two moons are separated with N/S icons which show the lunar cycle as seen from the Northern and Southern hemispheres. The background of the subdial also has stars that are positioned as they were when Apollo 11 reached the moon in 1969.

The OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite has hour, minute and seconds hands, as well as two other subdials, located at three and nine o’clock. The three o’clock subdial is a 60-minute and 12-hour recorder, and the nine o’clock subdial has a date display and counts the small seconds with a red aluminium hand.

Both versions of the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite are available to buy now for £16,100 / $17,100 at OMEGA.

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.

Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸