OMEGA puts the moon on your wrist with its new Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite

QUICK SUMMARY
OMEGA has debuted its new Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite watch.
Available in two different finishes, the timepiece displays lunar cycles and has a textured dial, inspired by the surface of a meteorite.
OMEGA has just released its latest space-inspired watch, the Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite. Available in two different colours and finishes, the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite puts the moon on your wrist, with its textured iron meteor material and lunar cycles display.
The OMEGA Speedmaster has a rich history as the first watch to visit the moon, and it even helped save the Apollo 13 space mission. This latest edition of the OMEGA Speedmaster has to be one of my favourites yet, mainly due to its meteor-inspired dial and moon icons that sit on one of the chronograph counters.
Measuring 43mm, the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite is made of iron meteorite on the dial, giving it a scratched, rock-like texture and appearance. It has ribbon-like flecks running across the dial which is unique to each timepiece, and you can choose between black PVD or galvanic grey colouring.
Personally, the grey version of the watch is my favourite as it makes the details of the iron meteorite stand out more prominently. The galvanic grey coated edition of the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite also has blue accents, including the bezel, counters, hands and hour markings, although the black PVD version looks more classic with its black and silver colouring.
The OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite is powered by OMEGA’s manual-winding Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9914, a brand new movement. It can be seen through the sapphire crystal caseback, and is what helps power the lunar cycles display that sits at the six o’clock position.
Within the six o’clock counter is a Moonphase indication that shows off two cabochon moons that have been crafted in moon meteorite. The two moons are separated with N/S icons which show the lunar cycle as seen from the Northern and Southern hemispheres. The background of the subdial also has stars that are positioned as they were when Apollo 11 reached the moon in 1969.
The OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite has hour, minute and seconds hands, as well as two other subdials, located at three and nine o’clock. The three o’clock subdial is a 60-minute and 12-hour recorder, and the nine o’clock subdial has a date display and counts the small seconds with a red aluminium hand.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Both versions of the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite are available to buy now for £16,100 / $17,100 at OMEGA.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
There's an amazing money-off deal on Samsung Galaxy S25 already
Get £50 / $50 off a new Samsung Galaxy S25 when you register your interest
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nutritionist reveals 3 foods you should eat before bed to stay warm
Struggling to stay warm during the night? Try eating some of these
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This Piaget watch is the most intricate timepiece I’ve ever seen – but you won’t get one
Piaget announces new Altiplano Skeleton Métier d’Art watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Vacheron Constantin just kicked off its 270th Anniversary with a stunning watch
This one might just break the internet
By Sam Cross Published
-
Is it time to change the narrative around fashion watches?
Fashion watches are changing – but their reputation isn't
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock models support the Charles Darwin Foundation – with a surprise on the dial!
These watches are a neat upgrade over the original design
By Sam Cross Published
-
Hublot's Year of the Snake watch is the slitheriest yet
It might just be one of my favourite Hublot watches ever
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Louis Vuitton watch celebrates the Year of the Snake – and showcases its watchmaking prowess
It's part of a trilogy of incredibly limited pieces
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Panerai watch is classy, has a neat dial and lasts for days
This might be my favourite Panerai yet
By Sam Cross Published
-
A Year on the Wrist: the best watches we've seen in 2024
Every watch release worthy of note in the last twelve months
By Sam Cross Published