OMEGA puts the moon on your wrist with its new Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite

OMEGA has just released its latest space-inspired watch, the Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite. Available in two different colours and finishes, the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite puts the moon on your wrist, with its textured iron meteor material and lunar cycles display.

The OMEGA Speedmaster has a rich history as the first watch to visit the moon, and it even helped save the Apollo 13 space mission. This latest edition of the OMEGA Speedmaster has to be one of my favourites yet, mainly due to its meteor-inspired dial and moon icons that sit on one of the chronograph counters.

Measuring 43mm, the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite is made of iron meteorite on the dial, giving it a scratched, rock-like texture and appearance. It has ribbon-like flecks running across the dial which is unique to each timepiece, and you can choose between black PVD or galvanic grey colouring.

Personally, the grey version of the watch is my favourite as it makes the details of the iron meteorite stand out more prominently. The galvanic grey coated edition of the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite also has blue accents, including the bezel, counters, hands and hour markings, although the black PVD version looks more classic with its black and silver colouring.

The OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite is powered by OMEGA’s manual-winding Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9914, a brand new movement. It can be seen through the sapphire crystal caseback, and is what helps power the lunar cycles display that sits at the six o’clock position.

Within the six o’clock counter is a Moonphase indication that shows off two cabochon moons that have been crafted in moon meteorite. The two moons are separated with N/S icons which show the lunar cycle as seen from the Northern and Southern hemispheres. The background of the subdial also has stars that are positioned as they were when Apollo 11 reached the moon in 1969.

The OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite has hour, minute and seconds hands, as well as two other subdials, located at three and nine o’clock. The three o’clock subdial is a 60-minute and 12-hour recorder, and the nine o’clock subdial has a date display and counts the small seconds with a red aluminium hand.

