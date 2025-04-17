New Casio G-Shock is half sci-fi nightmare, half Y2K chic

I hate how much I love this

There's an entirely new Casio G-Shock model in the line-up.

The GA-V01 is a nightmarish blend of sci-fi scariness and Y2K retro-chic.

It's been a while since a new Casio G-Shock model was launched. Sure, we get new variants of the classic shapes, but a true new entity within the catalogue? That's rare.

Fortunately, the good folks behind the watches have blessed us with something entirely new. It's called the Casio G-Shock GA-V01 and I'm predicting it's going to turn a few heads.

You'll know exactly what I mean when you look at it. Looking half like the Covid-19 virus up close and half like a discerningly crafted piece of Y2K nostalgia, it's going to be a real marmite piece. Indeed, I shared the press image around the office and there were a lot of strong reactions.

Me, though? I like this. It's different, and unusual and that's a really good thing in the world of watches. For too long we've sat idly by watching brands churn out copycat pieces, making something truly unique a rare thing indeed.

Beyond the angry teeth bezel, you'll find a dial which is split almost in half. The top is plain, coloured to match the case and strap, and showcases the Casio G-Shock logo.

The lower half features an LCD display, which offers a seconds readout and the day indicator. The opposite side allows users to control some of the other functions on board, including a world timer, 5 daily alarms, a stopwatch, a timer and a mute button.

Of course, as a G-Shock, there are a couple of other givens which are present here. The piece is shock resistance, naturally, and also water resistant to 200m, making it a fairly competent dive watch when the occasion calls.

The dimensions read 49.1mm x 58.2mm x 19.6mm which is almost impossible to imagine. Presumably, that means we're looking at a 49mm case diameter, with a lug-to-lug of 58mm and a stupendous near-20mm case height. It's going to make my wrists look like overboiled Super Noodles, frankly.

Still, if this sounds like a piece of you – and no judgement if it does – you can snag one for £119 here in the UK (approx. $160 / AU$250).

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

