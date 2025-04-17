New Casio G-Shock is half sci-fi nightmare, half Y2K chic
I hate how much I love this
Quick Summary
There's an entirely new Casio G-Shock model in the line-up.
The GA-V01 is a nightmarish blend of sci-fi scariness and Y2K retro-chic.
It's been a while since a new Casio G-Shock model was launched. Sure, we get new variants of the classic shapes, but a true new entity within the catalogue? That's rare.
Fortunately, the good folks behind the watches have blessed us with something entirely new. It's called the Casio G-Shock GA-V01 and I'm predicting it's going to turn a few heads.
You'll know exactly what I mean when you look at it. Looking half like the Covid-19 virus up close and half like a discerningly crafted piece of Y2K nostalgia, it's going to be a real marmite piece. Indeed, I shared the press image around the office and there were a lot of strong reactions.
Me, though? I like this. It's different, and unusual and that's a really good thing in the world of watches. For too long we've sat idly by watching brands churn out copycat pieces, making something truly unique a rare thing indeed.
Beyond the angry teeth bezel, you'll find a dial which is split almost in half. The top is plain, coloured to match the case and strap, and showcases the Casio G-Shock logo.
The lower half features an LCD display, which offers a seconds readout and the day indicator. The opposite side allows users to control some of the other functions on board, including a world timer, 5 daily alarms, a stopwatch, a timer and a mute button.
Of course, as a G-Shock, there are a couple of other givens which are present here. The piece is shock resistance, naturally, and also water resistant to 200m, making it a fairly competent dive watch when the occasion calls.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The dimensions read 49.1mm x 58.2mm x 19.6mm which is almost impossible to imagine. Presumably, that means we're looking at a 49mm case diameter, with a lug-to-lug of 58mm and a stupendous near-20mm case height. It's going to make my wrists look like overboiled Super Noodles, frankly.
Still, if this sounds like a piece of you – and no judgement if it does – you can snag one for £119 here in the UK (approx. $160 / AU$250).
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
One of the best dive watches I tested last year is a bargain with hundreds slashed from the price!
The Seiko Prospex 1965 Diver is a steal for this price
By Sam Cross
-
Asus Zenbook A14 review: ideal for frequent travellers
Want a lightweight Windows laptop? Asus might have the perfect answer
By Andrew Williams
-
The ultimate luxury Casio G-Shock now comes with a stunning blue dial
Think a G-Shock can't be luxurious? Think again!
By Sam Cross
-
New Casio G-Shock models support the Charles Darwin Foundation – with a surprise on the dial!
These watches are a neat upgrade over the original design
By Sam Cross
-
New Casio G-Shock is a modern recreation of the first-ever model
The new DW5000R-1A is a new variant of the classic square-cased Casio
By Sam Cross
-
Get a free Casio G-Shock this weekend with an unexpected twist
Celebrating two time-honoured Japanese brands, this is a seriously cool watch
By Sam Cross
-
New Casio G-Shock celebrates the Year of the Snake
2025 is the year of the snake, and this Casio shows it
By Sam Cross
-
New Casio G-Shock model is a chronograph with an all-analog dial
This might be the nicest G-Shock yet
By Sam Cross
-
New Casio G-Shock models offer a stylish look – and do some good in the process
These classy pink ladies are made to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation
By Sam Cross
-
New Casio G-Shock models feature an unbelievable battery life
This is the ultimate watch for those who hate changing batteries
By Sam Cross