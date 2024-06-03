New TAG Heuer Aquaracer and Aquaracer GMT watches might be the ultimate Rolex killing option

Quick Summary TAG Heuer has just unveiled an update to its Aquaracer series. Users will find a more ergonomic shape, a top-spec movement and even a GMT complication.

When we think about what makes the best watches tick, there are any number of things we could consider. Whether you're into the raw specs or prefer beautiful design, you have a real wealth of different options available.

If we add popularity into that mix, the TAG Heuer range does deserve a spot in the conversation. The brand has long been a go to for a wide range of users, fusing good specs, decent looks and a trustworthy brand name.

That's a real recipe for success – and it's about to get even better. The brand has just unveiled its new Aquaracer series, including a GMT variant.

The Aquaracer range has always been about showcasing the brands efforts in making a dive watch, with chunky steel bracelets and staggering good looks.

You'll be pleased to know, that DNA is still very present here. On the standard model, you'll find a date window with a cyclops at 6 o'clock, a reduced case size which now sits just 42mm across and a slightly thicker case, which TAG say offers better balance on the wrist.

You'll also find a COSC-certified movement inside. The TH31 calibre also packs in an 80 hour power reserve, while you'll find 300m of water resistance on offer for all of your underwater needs.

The GMT models shares those specs, albeit using a slight variation of the TH31 calibre to offer the GMT functionality. You'll still find a COSC-certified movement, though, as well as the impressive power reserve.

I was lucky enough to spend a short time with these new models at Watches and Wonders 2024, and I was really impressed with the quality. There's an instant familiarity with these models, which makes it super easy to wear.

The 42mm case is certainly on the larger side for dainty wrists, but it's far from an impossible task. Priced at CHF3,700 for the Aquaracer 300 Date and CHF4,100 for the GMT model, these are a very neat offering. They sit in a really nice gap in the market, and should be a popular choice for those looking to upgrade their timepiece collection.