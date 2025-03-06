New Tissot watches utilise innovative solar technology
This watch could easily stay charged forever
Quick Summary
Tissot has unveiled a new watch which packs in some innovative solar technology.
That uses solar panels in the crystal, rather than under the dial.
There's no denying that lovers of the best watches can often be slightly focussed on the past. We adore those intricate, ornate and delicate mechanical movements – cutting-edge tech, if you happen to be in the 1960s.
Fortunately, brands withing the space aren't sitting still. For every retro-tinged release which wouldn't look out of place in an episode of Magnum P.I., there's a new and innovative thing coming to market.
That's exactly what Tissot is offering today. The new Tissot PRC100 Solar utilises a groundbreaking solar-powered movement to harness light energy in new ways and keep your watch powered for longer with minimal effort.
Unlike most solar watches, which feature a photovoltaic panel beneath the dial, this watch packs them discreetly into the sapphire crystal itself. That should allow for more light to be collected, as there's no dial in the way, as well as making watch design more traditional, without a need to employ cut-out sections to let light through.
The watch can be charged via sunlight, but will also pick up a charge from artificial lighting, too. That means you'll rarely be in a place where it can't be topped up. Just ten minutes of daylight is sufficient to charge the watch for 24 hours, too, making it easy to keep it running with minimal effort.
That sits within a 39mm stainless steel case, which is water resistant to 100m. Options are available on either a steel bracelet or a leather strap, with black, blue and silver dials available.
You might think that something with shiny new technology is going to cost a fortune, but you'd be wrong. Prices start from just £410 / $450 / AU$695 and top out at £535 / $550 / AU$840, which is great value for what you're getting.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Okay, it might lack some of the sex appeal and street cred of something like the Tissot PRX, but it's still a killer buy. If you're looking for a capable watch which can do it all, this is a great place to look.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Xbox Game Pass getting the mega remake I've wanted for two decades for free
PlayStation and Nintendo console owners will have to pay for it
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Arlo teams up with Samsung SmartThings to expand its AI-powered security features
Samsung SmartThings users will love this new Arlo security upgrade
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
New King Seiko watches offer seventies chic and three days of power
The King Seiko VANAC is a stunning, retro-inspired watch
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Breitling Navitimer offers a perpetual calendar movement for less
This watch boldly goes – and keeps going and going and going...
By Sam Cross Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Swatch x Blancpain Scuba Fifty Fathoms Pink Ocean – real divers wear pink
Ryan Gosling called – Ken wants his dive watch back
By Sam Cross Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Christopher Ward C65 Dune Aeolian – a dial to get lost in
Christopher Ward has kicked off 2025 with a bang
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Leica ZM12 offers retro-chic in a more pleasant case size
My favourite quirky watch now comes with much nicer dimensions
By Sam Cross Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Rolex Explorer – basic, boring, brilliant
The platonic ideal of a sports watch; it’s near-perfect
By Roland Moore-Colyer Published
-
New Orient Star watches feature muted colours for a gorgeous everyday watch
These could be a fantastic modern office companion
By Sam Cross Published
-
These St Patrick's Day watches are a stunning celebration of Irish culture
The Nomadic Black Shamrock collection is growing
By Sam Cross Published