New Tissot watches utilise innovative solar technology

Quick Summary Tissot has unveiled a new watch which packs in some innovative solar technology. That uses solar panels in the crystal, rather than under the dial.

There's no denying that lovers of the best watches can often be slightly focussed on the past. We adore those intricate, ornate and delicate mechanical movements – cutting-edge tech, if you happen to be in the 1960s.

Fortunately, brands withing the space aren't sitting still. For every retro-tinged release which wouldn't look out of place in an episode of Magnum P.I., there's a new and innovative thing coming to market.

(Image credit: Tissot)

That's exactly what Tissot is offering today. The new Tissot PRC100 Solar utilises a groundbreaking solar-powered movement to harness light energy in new ways and keep your watch powered for longer with minimal effort.

Unlike most solar watches, which feature a photovoltaic panel beneath the dial, this watch packs them discreetly into the sapphire crystal itself. That should allow for more light to be collected, as there's no dial in the way, as well as making watch design more traditional, without a need to employ cut-out sections to let light through.

The watch can be charged via sunlight, but will also pick up a charge from artificial lighting, too. That means you'll rarely be in a place where it can't be topped up. Just ten minutes of daylight is sufficient to charge the watch for 24 hours, too, making it easy to keep it running with minimal effort.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tissot) (Image credit: Tissot)

That sits within a 39mm stainless steel case, which is water resistant to 100m. Options are available on either a steel bracelet or a leather strap, with black, blue and silver dials available.

You might think that something with shiny new technology is going to cost a fortune, but you'd be wrong. Prices start from just £410 / $450 / AU$695 and top out at £535 / $550 / AU$840, which is great value for what you're getting.

Okay, it might lack some of the sex appeal and street cred of something like the Tissot PRX, but it's still a killer buy. If you're looking for a capable watch which can do it all, this is a great place to look.