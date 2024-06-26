These new Tissot watches are perfect for cycling fans

QUICK SUMMARY Tissot has revealed a pair of new watches for its PR100 collection. Inspired by the Tour de France and La Vuelta a Espana cycling road races, the watches are available now at £415.

Tissot has revealed a new pair of watches inspired by two of the world’s greatest cycling events, the Tour de France and La Vuelta a Espana. Both are based on the company’s existing PR100 model, but with grained black dials designed to look like the roads on which the iconic races take place.

Their second hands also nod at the two races, with the Tour de France edition’s finished in yellow to match the colour worn by the leading cyclist of each stage. A red second hand is used on the PR100 La Vuelta, and the hands of both watches feature a bicycle at one end.

The red and yellow colours also feature on the hands of the sub dials, and along the edges of a second strap that comes with each watch. Bundled alongside the stainless steel bracelet, the secondary bi-material black strap has the same texture as that of bicycle handle grips.

Both watches have a 40mm stainless steel case with a sapphire crystal on the front and a dedicated Tour de France or La Vuelta logo engraved on the case back. They are both powered by the Swiss-made G10.212 chronograph quartz movement, and both are water resistant to 10 bar, which is the equivalent of 100 metres or 330 feet.

As well as the three subdials of the chronograph movement, the dial features a date window at the half-past-four position, while the hour and minute hands are coated with glowing Super-LumiNova for nighttime visibility. Their movements are controlled with push buttons at the two and four o’clock positions, sat either side of the crown.

Both watches are available now, priced at £415.