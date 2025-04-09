Hamilton just revealed a whole bunch of new Khaki Field Automatic references
Which of these nine new Hamilton watches is your favourite?
Hamilton has just announced a major expansion to its iconic Khaki Field Automatic watch collection.
In case deciding on your next new watch wasn’t tricky enough, the additions mean nine new references to pick from, and include two new dial colours.
The new colourways include dark blue and a very apt khaki green. Each dial has a sunray effect at its centre, designed to dynamically reflect light, while a snailing effect on the hour ring is there to add a bit of extra depth and texture. Hamilton says it’s hoping to achieve a “timeless yet rugged aesthetic” with the new dials.
The rest of the dial is as you’d expect from a Khaki Field Automatic, with 24-hour markers pointed to by a red-tipped GMT hand and a date window at the three o’clock position. Both new dial colours are available with stainless steel cases of 38 mm and 42 mm, while strap options include leather in black or brown, and a steel bracelet.
Both case sizes share the same specifications. This includes an automatic mechanical GMT movement with 25 jewels, 80 hours of power reserve and an additional hour hand for keeping track of either GMT or a second time zone. All variants have a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, and all are water resistant to 10 bar, which is equal to 100 metres.
The smaller 38 mm watch is available with both dial colours and a brown leather strap or a stainless steel bracelet, while the larger 42 mm variant adds a fifth model with a black dial and matching black leather strap.
Available now, prices start at £640 for both dial sizes on a leather strap, rising to £715 for those on a steel bracelet.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
