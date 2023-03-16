Ressence Type 8 gains new sage green colourway

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Just a day after Girard Perregaux announced (opens in new tab) a pair of all-green watches with Aston Martin, it’s now the turn of Ressence to reveal a sage green version of its Type 8.

Ressence is one of the most interesting and best watchmakers (opens in new tab) around, thanks to their minimalist design and unique orbital system that sees the hour and minute hands each assigned their own dial, with the former rotating around the face of the latter.

Throw a steeply domed sapphire crystal over a seamless dial, and you have one of the most eye-catching watches on the market today.

(Image credit: Ressence)

And now there’s a new colour to get excited about, with the original cobalt blue option being joined by a sage green timepiece. Sat on an equally new grey leather strap with titanium buckle, the watch has a metallic pale green dial that Ressence says “instils a sense of optimism and serenity”.

To our eyes, it’s a pretty but fairly subdued colour. But as much as we love the many, many takes on greenish ‘Tiffany Blue’ used by watchmakers at the moment, we admire Ressence for going its own way with a paler and more subtle hue.

The watch is otherwise the same as the blue version of Type 8. This means a crownless, 42.9mm titanium case with sapphire crystal, 10 metres of splash resistance and a self-winding mechanical movement with 31 jewels and 36 hours of power reserve. The case doesn’t have a crown, and instead the watch is wound and adjusted via a rotating case back.

(Image credit: Ressence)

What makes the Ressence Type 8 extraordinary is how the entire dial rotates once per hour and functions as the minute hand. The subdial rotates on its own axis, while also being carried around the circumference of the watch face by the rotating minute dial.

It’s a complex yet captivating movement that is unlike anything else, and for us, it goes some way towards justifying the CHF 12,500 (approximately £11,200) price tag carried by both colour options.